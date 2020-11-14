Trump rails against Georgia recount process

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: New York won't receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Trump puts Giuliani in charge of election lawsuits: report MORE on Saturday railed against the recount process in Georgia, calling it a “waste of time” on Twitter and claiming that officials won't let his campaign’s election observers into counting rooms.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced the recount of the state’s nearly 5 million votes on Wednesday. President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: New York won't receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Obama hits Trump for refusing to concede, says there's 'no legal basis' for challenges MORE maintains a slim lead of 0.3 percentage points, or more than 14,000 votes, over Trump in the state.

Biden on Friday was projected to win the Peach State by multiple news outlets. He is the first Democrat since former President Clinton in 1992 to carry the state.

“The hand recount taking place in Georgia is a waste of time. They are not showing the matching signatures,” Trump tweeted. “Call off the recount until they allow the MATCH. Don’t let the Radical Left Dems STEAL THE ELECTION!”

“They wouldn’t let our Poll Watchers and Observers into the Counting Rooms,” he continued in a subsequent tweet. “We win on that alone!”

Both of the tweets from the president were flagged by Twitter, which added a label stating that "this claim about election fraud is disputed."

The social media giant ramped up its efforts to combat election misinformation before, during and after the election.

Over the past week, Raffensperger has faced criticism from fellow Republicans over his handling of the election.

Specifically, Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets Mark Cuban asks voters to 'reconsider' donating to Georgia run-off elections Trump retreats from public eye in post-election fight MORE (R) and David Perdue David PerdueRepublicans seek to batter Warnock ahead of Georgia runoff Biden could lose Georgia Senate races all by himself The Hill's Morning Report - Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets MORE (R), who are both facing runoff elections, called for Raffensperger to resign, accusing him of “failing to deliver an honest election.”

A spokesperson for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempGeorgia GOP House lawmakers add to pressure secretary of state Stacey Abrams tells Hillary Clinton she relaxed for 14 minutes after election Harris thanks Black women after Trump defeat: 'We could not have done this without you' MORE (R) said the vote "needs to be a wake up call to the Secretary of State's office to take a serious look at any and all voting irregularity allegations."

In addition, GOP House members in the state called for him to review the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud, and the Trump campaign specifically called for the by-hand recount.

There is no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud taking place during the 2020 election. On Thursday, a coalition of federal and state election officials as well as representatives from election machine manufacturing companies said that the election was the most secure contest in American history.

The audit in Georgia is expected to be done by Nov. 20, when the state must certify its results. Biden is currently projected to win the Electoral College by a margin of 306 to 232.