Karl Rove overseeing Republican financial effort to hold Georgia Senate seats

Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveKarl Rove: Trump lawsuits won't change election's outcome The Hill's Morning Report - Pandemic worsens; Biden taps Klain as chief of staff Washington braces for unpredictable post-election period MORE, the longtime GOP operative and former adviser to George W. Bush, is heading up Senate Republicans’ fundraising efforts for the Georgia runoff elections.

Rove has been tapped as the finance chairman for the Georgia Battleground Fund, a joint fundraising effort by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the campaigns of GOP Georgia Sens. David Perdue David PerdueKarl Rove overseeing Republican financial effort to hold Georgia Senate seats Georgia elections chief fires back at Trump over claims about recount process Perdue declines to participate in debate with Ossoff ahead of Georgia Senate runoff MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerJohn Ossoff attributes close Georgia Senate race to Black voter turnout Profiles in cowardice: Trump's Senate enablers Moore: Trump is 'a little grouchy' over election results MORE, a person familiar with the effort confirmed to The Hill.

Other veteran GOP operatives involved in the effort include Nick Ayers, a former chief of staff to Vice President Pence, and former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, Politico reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans and Democrats are expected to pump hundreds of millions of dollars into the two runoffs in Georgia over the next eight weeks as they battle for control of the Senate. The NRSC, the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, announced last week that the Georgia Battleground Fund had raised $32 million over a six-day period.

Republicans have so far secured 50 seats in the upper chamber, meaning that Democrats will have to flip both Loeffler’s and Perdue’s seats to win control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisDear fellow Black voters: Thank you Biden presents new challenge for Boris Johnson Moore: Trump is 'a little grouchy' over election results MORE breaking the tie.

Georgia has long been considered safe territory for Republicans; voters there haven’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 2000. But Democrats have grown increasingly optimistic about their chances in recent years as the state’s rapidly changing demographics and fast-growing population have altered its political landscape.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenObama: US 'adversaries have seen us weakened' US sees 1M new coronavirus cases in one week GOP shows limited appetite for pursuing Biden probes MORE narrowly carried Georgia in the Nov. 3 presidential election, becoming the first Democratic White House hopeful since 1992 to win the state.

Perdue is slated to face Democrat Jon Ossoff in one of the Jan. 5 runoffs. Neither candidate managed to clear the 50 percent threshold needed for an outright win in this month's general election.

Loeffler, meanwhile, will go head-to-head with Democrat Raphael Warnock, who emerged as the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 election but still fell short of the 50 percent threshold. Loeffler finished the general election in second place, beating out fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsRepublicans seek to batter Warnock ahead of Georgia runoff Warnock campaign calls Facebook, Google extending ad bans 'irresponsible' ahead of Georgia runoff Trump campaign plans rallies amid efforts to challenge election results MORE (Ga.).