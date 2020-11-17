Biden on Thanksgiving: 'There should be no group more than 10 people'

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE said on Monday that Americans should limit their Thanksgiving gatherings to ten people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There should be no group more than ten people in one room inside the home,” Biden said during remarks on the economy. “That’s what they’re telling me.”

Biden also urged Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing at Thanksgiving events.

He said that he and his wife, Jill Biden, have narrowed down which of his family members they will have over for Thanksgiving, and made sure that they were recently tested.

The president-elect in his remarks applauded governors around the country for implementing restrictions to stem the pandemic, particularly Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineBiden vents frustration with Trump on transition Michigan Gov. Whitmer says she has authority to issue second stay-at-home order Trump says Ohio governor's race will be 'hotly contested' after DeWine acknowledges Biden win MORE (R) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerStanford seeks distance from Trump adviser over coronavirus comments Overnight Health Care: Moderna says coronavirus vaccine is 94.5 percent effective | Biden slams Trump for lack of cooperation on vaccine plans | Trump officials preparing to move forward with major step to lower Medicare drug prices State GOP lawmakers say they'll seek to impeach Whitmer MORE (D). He also said it was “irresponsible” to suggest that Americans should skirt public health guidance on wearing masks.

“We’re talking about 350- 400,000 people dying? I mean what are they doing?” Biden said. “It’s totally irresponsible!”

Biden also appeared to lash out at President Trump Donald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE’s top coronavirus adviser, Scott Atlas, who suggested in a tweet that people should “rise up” against Whitmer’s decision to end indoor dining in restaurants as well as in-person learning in high schools and universities.

“The idea that the president’s now-existing, remaining adviser on COVID is saying that they should resist, I’m like what the hell’s the matter with these guys? What is the matter with them? Resist.”

‘What the hell is the matter with these guys? … There’s nothing macho about not wearing a mask’ — President-elect Biden pleads with people to wear masks and to limit the size of Thanksgiving gatherings pic.twitter.com/LdUg1FwUyk — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 16, 2020

The U.S. has recorded over 1 million new coronavirus cases in the past week alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Cities and states that had been moving toward fully reopening their economies have now backtracked or implemented new restrictions as a result.