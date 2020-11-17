GOP senators congratulate Harris on Senate floor

Republican senators on the Senate floor Tuesday congratulated Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisPence to campaign in Georgia with Loeffler and Perdue on Friday Amanpour says she 'regrets' Trump-Kristallnacht comparison after criticism Karl Rove overseeing Republican financial effort to hold Georgia Senate seats MORE (D-Calif.) on her and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE's election victory, with Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham denies pressuring top Georgia election official to throw out some ballots Georgia secretary of state says Graham, other Republicans have pressured him to toss legal ballots The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Capital One - World reacts to news of second COVID-19 vaccine with 90 percent efficacy MORE (R-S.C.) fist-bumping the vice president-elect.

Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottTrump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Trump, Pence, Haley top GOP 2024 betting odds at Bovada Lobbying world MORE (R-S.C.), James Lankford James Paul LankfordLankford says comments about Biden intel briefings were blown out of proportion John Kelly says Trump hurting national security by delaying Biden transition Lincoln Project resurfaces Kellyanne Conway tweet calling 306 electoral votes 'historic' MORE (R-Okla.), Mike Rounds Mike RoundsWe need a (common) 'sense of the Senate' resolution on transition planning McConnell treads cautiously in Trump's post-election fight Pressure grows to reinstall White House cyber czar MORE (R-S.D.) and Ben Sasse Ben SasseProfiles in cowardice: Trump's Senate enablers We need a (common) 'sense of the Senate' resolution on transition planning Microsoft warns Russian, North Korean hackers targeting groups researching COVID-19 vaccines MORE (R-Neb.) all congratulated Harris on the Senate floor as the chamber voted on Federal Reserve Board of Governors nominee Judy Shelton.

The vote marked the first time Harris has been back to Capitol Hill since becoming vice president-elect.

Watch Sen. Graham give VP-elect Harris a fist bump: pic.twitter.com/3Mtaaykjpl — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

The congratulatory gesture comes as a number of high-ranking Republicans have not publicly acknowledged Biden and Harris as the president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively. President Trump Donald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show 'not going anywhere' following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: 'I don't need your instruction' MORE has continued to claim without evidence that voter fraud was widespread in the presidential election and has not yet formally conceded.

Harris also received a fist bump from Graham, who has reinforced Trump's claims.

“Just saying hello. I haven’t seen her in a while. If it works out and they make it, I told her I wish her well and try to work where we can. We will know here in a month or so or less," Graham told CNN's Manu Raju.

The senator made headlines on Tuesday after Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, accused the senator of personally pressuring him to exclude some mail-in ballots during a mandatory recount.

Graham has denied that he put any pressure on Raffensperger.

“I’m asking him to explain to me the system,” the South Carolina senator said. “If you send a mail-in ballot to a county, a single person verifies the signature against what’s in the database. They don’t mail out ballots. You got to actually request one. So they expanded mail-in voting, and how you verify the signature, to me, is the big issue of mail-in voting."