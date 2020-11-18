Jamie Dimon on suggestion he'd be ideal Biden Treasury secretary: 'I have never coveted the job'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon poured cold water on a column suggesting that he join President-elect Biden’s Cabinet as a Treasury secretary, saying he is content in his current role in the private sector.

“I love what I do, and I have never coveted the job. Ever. And some people do, and I applaud that. I love my country, so I will help anyone who has that job,” Dimon said Wednesday at the DealBook Online Summit.



“I want to do this job, that’s what I want to do. If I ever get a call to help, I always take those calls and try to offer my help to whoever’s secretary of Treasury, and any president, by the way," he added.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, addresses rumors that he could be in the running for Treasury Secretary. pic.twitter.com/BNmMpiQeRE — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2020

Dimon was responding to a recent New York Post column calling for Biden to tap the JPMorgan Chase chief to head his Treasury Department.

Dimon has long been a prominent voice in the private sector, and President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE reportedly considered him for the Treasury secretary role after winning the 2016 election.

That post ultimately wen to Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinDeadlock leaves no clear path for lame-duck coronavirus deal The Hill's 12:30 Report: House members-elect arrive for orientation Schumer, Pelosi want Heroes Act as 'starting point' in new COVID-19 relief talks MORE, who Dimon said did an “outstanding” job.

Dimon was rumored to be under consideration by Biden earlier this year to lead the department, but the now-president-elect’s campaign distanced itself from that speculation, and Dimon’s name has not popped up as among those possibly in line for a Cabinet post as Biden cobbles together his administration.

Even if Dimon were to be considered, he’d likely face stiff pushback from progressives who have urged Biden to refrain from staffing his administration with officials working in the banking, lobbying and other industries.