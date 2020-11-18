Mick Mulvaney 'concerned' by Giuliani role in Trump election case

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyOn The Money: Senate releases spending bills, setting up talks for December deal | McConnell pushing for 'highly targeted' COVID deal | CFPB vet who battled Trump will lead Biden plans to overhaul agency Consumer bureau vet who battled Trump will lead Biden plans to overhaul agency Trump has told advisers he's thinking about running in 2024: report MORE said on Wednesday that he was “concerned” by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHoyer calls for changing House rules to shield whistleblowers Giuliani denies asking for ,000 a day to do legal work for Trump The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Capital One - Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify on 2020 elections MORE’s role in the Trump campaign’s legal efforts challenging election results.

His comments come after Giuliani appeared in court on Tuesday on behalf of the campaign just hours before a hearing in a case seeking to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

In an interview on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria,” Mulvaney said it was important for the campaign to move forward with its legal challenges, but slammed the use of the president’s personal attorney in those efforts as opposed to more experienced lawyers.

“I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani,” Mulvaney said. “It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers.”

President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE announced over the weekend that Giuliani would lead his legal effort in the wake of the election.

However, the former New York City mayor's association with the president has come under scrutiny, partially due to media appearances in which he made embarrassing gaffes. Most recently, he was criticized for holding a press conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company near a pornography shop.

“This is not a television program, this is the real thing,”Mulvaney added. “So on one hand, I think it needs to go forward. It absolutely does. I wish that it was being prosecuted a little more efficiently.”

Guliani denied to The New York Times that he asked the campaign for $20,000 per day for his legal services. The newspaper reported that some Trump allies were concerned that Giuliani was pushing for legal challenges in order to make more money.

“I never asked for $20,000,” he told the newspaper. “The arrangement is we’ll work it out at the end.”

Trump has refused to concede the election after President-elect Joe Biden Joe Biden46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE was projected to win on Nov. 7, after extending his lead in several key states. His campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in battleground states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, to either invalidate or stop the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly went in favor of Biden.