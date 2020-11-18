Brent Budowsky wins The Hill's 2020 election prediction contest

Brent Budowsky, a columnist for The Hill, has won The Hill’s 2020 pundit prediction contest.

Budowsky accurately predicted Joe Biden Joe Biden46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE would win the White House, forecasting the former vice president would win 300 electoral votes. It appears that Biden will finish with 306.

The former Democratic leadership aide’s crystal ball was accurate on a number of battleground states: He correctly predicted President Trump Donald John Trump46 percent of voters say Trump should concede immediately: poll Michigan county reverses course, votes unanimously to certify election results GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE would win Florida and Texas while Biden would take Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Budowsky misfired when he said Democrats would win Senate races in Maine and North Carolina, but he was correct in his call that Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstIncoming Iowa GOP lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus Sullivan wins reelection in Alaska, giving Republicans 50 seats in Senate McConnell reelected as Senate GOP leader MORE (R-Iowa) would retain her seat.

Like others in the contest, Budowsky thought that Democrats would pick up House seats and retake control of the Senate.

But Republicans cut into the Democratic House majority, and if they win one of two Georgia runoffs in January, the GOP will control the upper chamber in the new Congress.