Lara Trump mulling 2022 Senate run in North Carolina: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpManufacturers association calls on GSA to begin transition process Biden vote tally getting close to 80 million Brent Budowsky wins The Hill's 2020 election prediction contest MORE’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpObama to campaign for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday Democrats condemn Trump's rhetoric against Michigan governor as allies defend rally Sunday shows - Trump Michigan rally grabs the spotlight MORE, could become the next Trump on a ballot as she is reportedly considering a 2022 Senate run in her home state of North Carolina, according to a New York Times report on Thursday.

Three allies of Lara Trump told the Times that she has been telling associates she could run in two years to replace Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrCyber agency urges employees not to lose focus in wake of director's firing GOP breaks with Trump firing of cyber chief: Adds to 'confusion and chaos' GOP senator: Trump shouldn't fire top cybersecurity official MORE (R-N.C.), who plans to retire at the end of his term.

The upcoming Senate race is likely to be tight after North Carolina became more of a battleground state in this year’s election. President Trump held onto the state by 1.3 percentage points — a smaller margin than in 2016, hinting that the Tar Heel State may be looking more purple.

The president’s daughter-in-law, a former personal trainer and television producer for Insider Edition, married Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpJuan Williams: Defeated Trump is in legal peril Trump campaign ends voter fraud hotline after it's filled with prank calls Most Republicans avoid challenging Trump on election MORE in 2014.

Mercedes Schlapp, a Trump campaign adviser who traveled with Lara Trump, called her “very charismatic” with “a natural instinct for politics.”

“In North Carolina, in particular, she’s a household name and people know her,” she told the Times. “She worked really hard on the campaign and was very involved in a lot of decisions throughout.”

Political experts have floated the idea that Trump’s children may look to follow the president into politics, but most of the focus has remained on Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpRepublicans need a good woman for 2024 NYT's Bruni suggests Ivanka Trump, Kushner move to North Korea or Saudi Arabia White House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions MORE and Donald Trump Jr.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayPress: Where is Jim Baker when we need him? Lack of influence means it's time to dismiss the Lincoln Project Lincoln Project resurfaces Kellyanne Conway tweet calling 306 electoral votes 'historic' MORE told the Times that Lara Trump “would be formidable.”

“She has the trifecta: She can raise money, raise awareness of key issues and raise attention to her race,” Conway said. “Unlike many typical politicians, she connects with people and is a compelling messenger.”

Lara Trump, who spoke at the Republican National Convention and spoke at several campaign stops, including in North Carolina, this year, declined to comment to the Times about her plans.

But other North Carolina Republicans are also expected to step up to the plate to target Burr’s seat, including Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerHouse GOP votes to keep leaders in place This week: Clock ticks on coronavirus, government funding deals Rundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day MORE, whom President Trump has suggested he’d support.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMeadows meets with Senate GOP to discuss end-of-year priorities GOP breaks with Trump firing of cyber chief: Adds to 'confusion and chaos' House launches new COVID-19 testing program MORE, former Gov. Pat McCrory, North Carolina Speaker Tim Moore and Republican nominee for governor Dan Forest, who lost in 2017 to Gov. Roy Cooper (D), are also expected to throw their hats in the ring, according to the Times.