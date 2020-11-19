Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for'

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenManufacturers association calls on GSA to begin transition process Biden vote tally getting close to 80 million AOC, progressive Dems attack corporate greed during health care discussion MORE on Thursday said he will provide full funding for the National Guard’s work addressing the coronavirus pandemic while criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpManufacturers association calls on GSA to begin transition process Biden vote tally getting close to 80 million Brent Budowsky wins The Hill's 2020 election prediction contest MORE for demanding that most states pay for 25 percent of the costs associated with the Guard’s relief efforts.

“It costs a lot of money and governors need that paid for,” Biden told Politico after a meeting Thursday with a bipartisan group of governors. “The fact is that this is a national emergency — that’s what [Federal Emergency Management Agency] FEMA is supposed to deal with. Our view is that should be done.

“When it comes to deploying the National Guard for COVID relief, that should be paid for,” Biden added.

Throughout the pandemic, National Guard soldiers and airmen have helped run testing sites, staff hospitals, conduct contact tracing and assist in other efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

According to Politico, the Trump administration’s current authorization of approximately 20,000 Guard members expires on Dec. 31, although more than 20 states have already requested an extension.

This comes as the country experiences a rapid surge in cases, with experts saying a vaccine will likely not be available for wide distribution to the general public until well into 2021.

In the past week, the U.S. has had an average of more than 162,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a 77 percent increase from just two weeks prior, according to The New York Times coronavirus database.

“Everybody can see where we are on the calendar, and the virus is not cooperating,” John Goheen, the spokesperson for the National Guard Association, which represents the military branch in Washington, D.C., told Politico.

“The Guard has been a go-to force for many, many governors,” he added. “And there is now more testing to be done, more Guard members being sent into prisons and nursing homes, and the need is only going to increase as winter approaches.”

Maj. Gen. Matt Quinn, the head of the National Guard in Montana and the president of the Adjutants General Association, told Politico that a gap in funding between the December expiration to Biden’s inauguration could “have a significant negative impact on the states.”

During a virtual address following his meeting with governors, Biden said he would provide additional funding for the National Guard, and also signaled the possibility of a nationwide mask mandate.

Biden also vowed that he would not implement a nationwide shutdown as part of his planned responses to the pandemic.

"I’m not going to shut down the economy, period. I’m going to shut down the virus," Biden said. "I’ll say it again. No national shutdown."