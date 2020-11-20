Biden rolls out new members of White House senior staff

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE's transition team announced new members of his White House senior staff on Friday, highlighting the diversity of the latest group of appointees.

The appointments all stem from the Obama administration and reflect Biden's aim to appoint more women and people of color to the White House.

"Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences. They will serve the American people and help build back better, creating a more just, equitable, and united nation,” Biden said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louisa Terrell, who worked as special assistant for legislative affairs under former President Obama, has been named the director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

She currently oversees legislative affairs for the president-elect's transition team. Her formal appointment comes as Biden prepares to have his first in-person meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWe need a new COVID-19 stimulus package now McConnell, Pelosi hunt for funding deal as shutdown deadline looms Biden to meet with Schumer and Pelosi in Delaware on Friday MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerNew York City subway service could be slashed 40 percent, officials warn Biden congratulates Pelosi on Speaker nomination Senate Democrats introduce bill to shore up PPE supply MORE (D-N.Y.) on Friday.

The team also announced Cathy Russell will serve as the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel under Biden. Russell previously worked as the ambassador-at-large for global women's issues during Obama's administration.

Mala Adiga, who previously served as the deputy assistant secretary of State for academic programs in the Obama State Department, is slated to work as Jill Biden's policy director. Adiga recently worked as a senior adviser to Jill Biden and a senior policy adviser on Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Additionally, Carlos Elizondo, who worked as a social secretary for the Bidens throughout the Obama administration, was named as Biden's White House social secretary on Friday.