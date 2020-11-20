Trump lawyers cited Minnesota counties in affidavit about Michigan: report

Attorneys for President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' MORE’s reelection campaign filed an affidavit in Michigan that cited data from Minnesota counties, The New York Times reported Friday.

L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based lawyer working with the campaign, filed an analysis from ex-GOP congressional candidate Russell Ramslad which reportedly showed unusually high turnout in Democratic areas in Michigan, according to the newspaper.

However, when the conservative legal blog Power Line reviewed the affidavit, it noticed that a lot of municipalities listed on the documents were located in Minnesota and other parts of the Midwest, according to the Times.

“Evidently a researcher, either Mr. Ramsland or someone working for him, was working with a database and confused “MI” for Minnesota with “MN” for Michigan,” wrote John Hinderkaker, a contributor to Power Line.

According to the Times, he believes that incidences of fraud are not on the scale that the Trump campaign is alleging.

“This is a catastrophic error, the kind of thing that causes a legal position to crash and burn,” Hinderkaker wrote. He pointed out that the affidavit was also filed in Georgia.

The Hill has reached out to Wood for comment.

Trump has refused to concede his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE, and he and his allies have made multiple claims of widespread voter fraud without evidence.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Sasse condemns Giuliani's 'wild press conferences': They 'erode public trust' Trump campaign legal fight keyed to court of public opinion MORE held a combative press conference Thursday in which he levied multiple claims of voter fraud in key battleground states. He did not provide evidence of the claims beyond holding up sworn affidavits form people claiming to witness the behavior.

A federal judge in Georgia rejected the campaign’s attempt to halt vote certification in the state on Thursday, the Times noted. Giuliani also said the team planned to move forward with its legal challenges in the state despite withdrawing from cases in Michigan and Arizona.