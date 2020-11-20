Merrick Garland on list to be Biden's attorney general: report

Federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandDefusing the judicial confirmation process Conservative justices help save ObamaCare — for now Pelosi: Amy Coney Barrett 'an illegitimate Supreme Court justice' MORE is among the names President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE is considering to serve as attorney general in his administration, two people closely following the process told NPR.

Garland was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 after he was nominated by former President Obama to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans never held a confirmation hearing for Garland.

Garland was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1997, and served as its chief justice from February 2013 to February 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to being a judge, Garland oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, NPR notes, and gained plenty of management experience inside the Justice Department in the 1990s.

Supporters of Garland told NPR that he could restore public confidence in the Justice Department after a chaotic period under the Trump administration during which the president repeatedly attacked federal prosecutors and FBI agents.

Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrDOJ dropping charges against ex-Mexican defense minister DOJ watchdog finds Louisiana inmates with coronavirus were not isolated for a week ACLU files injunction to end 'torturous' conditions of first female death row inmate in decades MORE, who came under fire for intervening in politically charged cases, asserted in a speech earlier this year that “all prosecutorial power is invested in the attorney general.”

Others in consideration for the position include former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesMcCabe defends investigation of Trump before Senate committee: We had 'many reasons' Why it's time for a majority female Cabinet What a Biden administration should look like MORE, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickRalph Gants, chief justice of Massachusetts supreme court, dies at 65 It's as if a Trump operative infiltrated the Democratic primary process Top Democratic super PACs team up to boost Biden MORE (D) and Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who recently lost reelection to his senate seat to GOP Challenger Tommy Tuberville.

The Hill has reached out to Biden’s transition team for comment.