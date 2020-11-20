Top GOP super PACs drop $70 million on Georgia Senate runoffs

Two top Republican super PACs are taking out a massive $70 million ad buy in Georgia ahead of the state’s two Senate runoff elections in January.

Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) is dropping $35 million in the state in support of Sen. David Perdue David PerduePence campaigns in Georgia as Trump casts shadow on runoffs Loeffler faces ethics complaints for soliciting donations in US Capitol The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Capital One - Pfizer, BioNTech apply for vaccine authorization MORE (R), who is slated to face off against Democrat Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5, while another super PAC, American Crossroads, is spending $35 million to boost Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerAtlanta mayor: Trump would 'eat his own children' if it helped him Koch Latino group plays for Hispanic voters in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC - Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans MORE (R) in her bid against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The combined $70 million ad buy brings the two groups’ total spending in the runoffs so far to nearly $80 million. The super PACs announced $9 million in radio and television advertising earlier this week.

The latest ad buy from SLF and American Crossroads was first reported on Friday by Politico.

Both parties have already begun spending heavily in the Georgia runoffs as they battle over control of the Senate. Republicans are currently slated to enter the next Congress with 50 seats to Democrats’ 48. Given that Democrats will control the White House next year, the party needs to win both seats in Georgia to take control of the upper chamber.

Even before the latest investments from SLF and American Crossroads, more than $135 million in television ads had already been booked in the Georgia runoffs.

“The radical left is pouring money and people into Georgia because they know Perdue and Loeffler are all that stands between America and socialism,” said Stephen Law, the president of SLF. “We’re going to do everything humanly possible to keep radicals like Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock out of the Senate.”

The spending announcement from SLF and American Crossroads came as Georgia’s top elections official certified the results of the Nov. 3 general election, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE’s win over President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' MORE in the state. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to carry Georgia’s electoral votes.