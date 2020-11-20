Trump camp fundraises off Giuliani press conference

The Trump campaign sent out a fundraising email signed by the president Friday specifically citing Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Sasse condemns Giuliani's 'wild press conferences': They 'erode public trust' Trump campaign legal fight keyed to court of public opinion MORE’s combative press conference during which he alleged widespread voter fraud impacted the 2020 presidential election.

“Did you watch my legal team’s press conference yesterday? They were SPECTACULAR. Rudy Giuliani is exactly right. I was WAY AHEAD of Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE on Election Night, and yet, when we woke up the next morning, I was down. How is that possible?” the email read, appearing to cite similar claims of voter fraud.

The email comes after Giuliani held a widely criticized press conference in which he alleged that President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' MORE actually won the White House, adding that the president was a victim of a scheme by dozens of Democrats in several major cities in key battleground states as well as figures such as Hugo Chavez, the late Venezuelan strongman, and liberal philanthropist George Soros. No evidence has been presented to back up the campaign's claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden was projected to win the presidential election earlier this month, but Trump has refuse to concede.

The appeal from the Trump campaign is also the latest attempt to raise money off of an array of legal battles in swing states to try and reverse the outcome of the election.

Those efforts are likely to fail, given that Biden is projected to win 306 Electoral College votes and the president’s campaign would have to convince courts to overturn results from several states that broke for the former vice president.

Most of the money raised from the the email will not be allocated cover legal expenses. In the fine print of the fundraising page, 75 percent of the money goes to Trump's leadership PAC, Save America. The rest of the funds will go to the Republican National Committee’s operating account, its political fund.

The PAC has been the primary recipient of most of the fundraising efforts instead of the campaign. The leadership PAC can fund staff and travel and be directed to donations to other political candidates.

The heads of such groups are also legally allowed to use the funds raised for personal expenses.