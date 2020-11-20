North Carolina's Mark Walker expected to announce Senate bid

GOP Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerLara Trump mulling 2022 Senate run in North Carolina: report House GOP votes to keep leaders in place This week: Clock ticks on coronavirus, government funding deals MORE is expected to announce plans to run for Senate in North Carolina in early December, multiple sources confirmed to The Hill, with an official campaign rollout coming as soon as Dec. 1.

Walker, a member of House GOP leadership and former chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee, is set to launch a bid for the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrLara Trump mulling 2022 Senate run in North Carolina: report Cyber agency urges employees not to lose focus in wake of director's firing GOP breaks with Trump firing of cyber chief: Adds to 'confusion and chaos' MORE (R-N.C.) in January 2023. Burr announced in 2016, the year he last won reelection, that he would not run for another six-year term.

The GOP congressman had previously weighed a primary bid against Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisBipartisan pair of Senators call on Egypt to address case of imprisoned human rights advocate Money can't buy the Senate GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse tests positive for COVID-19 MORE (R-N.C.) in 2019 before opting against the challenge. He decided not to seek another term in the House after his court-prompted redistricting shifted his seat from safely Republican to a blue district.

Walker, a former pastor who has previously seen strong support and encouragement to run from conservative groups like Club for Growth, has served as an ally and staunch defender of President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' MORE during his time in the House. His upcoming announcement comes as reports have emerged that Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump Lara Lea TrumpLara Trump mulling 2022 Senate run in North Carolina: report Obama to campaign for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday Democrats condemn Trump's rhetoric against Michigan governor as allies defend rally MORE, is mulling running for the Senate seat.

But according to one source close to Walker, while it could complicate his bid, her potential candidacy is not a factor in his decision to run, noting they “are not sure what Lara's timeline is or what the Trump name will mean when that time comes.”

“It doesn't change anything for Walker, if anything it brings stability to the race because you assume where the Trump endorsement is going — it means you're not going to be surprised,” one source familiar with Walker’s plans told The Hill.

“If anything I think what this hurts most is the party loyalists in North Carolina, which was never clearly from redistricting Walker's base of support because the folks in Raleigh now and some of the party institutions will have to give a second thought to whether or not they want to be seen as opposing a Trump in a primary. So for Walker's calculation, it doesn't change anything — we see a path where he could help and the plan that he has crafted will certainly work around curveballs in the campaign.”

One North Carolina Republican told The Hill that it could be a crowded field, with names including former Gov. Pat McCrory and Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddHouse Dems introduce bill to require masks on planes and in airports Bipartisan bill introduced to require TSA to take temperature checks How to combat substance abuse during COVID-19 MORE (R-N.C.) floated as other potential candidates for the race.