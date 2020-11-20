Outside groups flood Georgia with advertising buys ahead of runoffs

Outside groups are launching spending blitzes to buy ad reservations in Georgia ahead of two Senate runoffs there, according to new data released by nonpartisan ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The flood of outside money comes as Democrats and Republicans battle for the two GOP-held seats, which with the Senate currently at a 50-48 majority for the next Congress will determine which party controls the upper chamber.

The two races combined, since the primaries began last year, have already seen $206 million of political media spending, according to AdImpact, and that number is expected to skyrocket in the remaining nine weeks until the runoff elections on Jan. 5.

Data from the tracking firm for the race between Sen. David Perdue David PerduePence campaigns in Georgia as Trump casts shadow on runoffs Loeffler faces ethics complaints for soliciting donations in US Capitol The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Capital One - Pfizer, BioNTech apply for vaccine authorization MORE (R), who is running for a second term, and Democrat Jon Ossoff, shows a massive spike in money already reserved for advertisements in the final month-and-a-half sprint.

The Ossoff campaign and outside groups have reserved more than $38 million in ads through the beginning of January, while Perdue and GOP groups supporting him have reserved more than $28 million in ad time. AdImpact says it has already tracked a combined $71.5 million in the two weeks after the race was officially extended.

AdImpact did not release spending reservations in the race between Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerAtlanta mayor: Trump would 'eat his own children' if it helped him Koch Latino group plays for Hispanic voters in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC - Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans MORE (R), who was appointed to the seat and is running to complete former Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonAlabama zeroes in on Richard Shelby's future Loeffler and Warnock agree to December debate Republicans join forces to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs MORE’s (R) term, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, but spending is expected to be high that race, as well. GOP super PAC American Crossroads announced Friday it will spend $35 million to boost Loeffler.

“The radical left is pouring money and people into Georgia because they know Perdue and Loeffler are all that stands between America and socialism,” Stephen Law, the president of the Senate Leadership Fund, the top super PAC supporting Senate Republicans, said in a statement announcing a $35 million buy to boost Perdue. “We’re going to do everything humanly possible to keep radicals like Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock out of the Senate.”

The money wars come as the political world descends on Georgia, given its importance in deciding control of the Senate. Should Ossoff and Warnock win their races, the Senate will be at a 50-50 split, with Democrats earning control because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisObama: Americans should be 'troubled' by attempts to overturn states' votes Atlanta mayor: Trump would 'eat his own children' if it helped him Czech president says Trump should quit after election loss and 'not be embarrassing' MORE (D) will have the power to cast a tie-breaking vote.

Runoffs in the Peach State have historically favored Republicans, and the election style was created during segregation to maintain white control over the levers of power there. But Democrats were buoyed by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: 'Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action' by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: 'That should be paid for' House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE’s victory there, making him the first Democratic presidential nominee since 1992 to win Georgia.