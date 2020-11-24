Nevada Supreme Court unanimously approves Biden win

The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously confirmed President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to 'hollow out government agencies' Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban 'inflicts concrete harms,' study says | China objects to US admiral's Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE’s win in the battleground state, securing him its six electoral votes.

According to The Associated Press, the decision from the seven justices will be sent to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Steve SisolakNevada governor orders 3-week statewide 'pause,' issues stronger requirements for businesses Favorites emerge as Latino leaders press Biden to appoint 5 Hispanics to Cabinet Nevada hospital turns parking garage into COVID-19 surge unit MORE (D) for confirmation.

The vote comes in accordance with Nevada state law, which mandates that the Supreme Court meets with the secretary of state on the fourth Tuesday in November to open and canvass the general election vote for various offices. After this, the governor issues proclamations officially declaring winners.

Biden won Nevada by more than 33,000 votes over President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to 'hollow out government agencies' Trump's remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban 'inflicts concrete harms,' study says | China objects to US admiral's Taiwan visit MORE, according to results approved by election officials in the state’s 17 counties.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (R) presented these results to the court Tuesday.

The AP reported that more than 77.3 percent of the 1.8 million registered Nevada voters cast ballots this election cycle, including those cast by mail and on Election Day.

Nevada’s certification comes as Pennsylvania certified its election in favor of Biden on Tuesday, and Michigan announced its Electoral College votes for the former vice president Monday. Georgia also certified its results showing Biden as the winner last week.

Trump’s campaign launched lawsuits in each of those states, claiming cases of voter fraud and voting irregularities, although several of these have since been thrown out or dropped.

There are still multiple pending election legal actions in Nevada, including a bid by two Republican congressional candidates and a state Senate challenger for re-votes, an open-records case by the state GOP and a U.S. District Court action alleging that thousands of ineligible people voted.

A federal judge in the final case declined a request for an immediate injunction that would have stopped the use of a signature verification scanner during the vote count.

All states must certify election results prior to the meeting of the Electoral College on Dec. 14, with a Dec. 8 deadline for the resolution of election disputes.

Minnesota, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, all won by Biden, are also scheduled to certify on Tuesday, along with Indiana and North Carolina, which went to Trump.

While Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, he announced on Monday that he had ordered General Services Administration head Emily Murphy to begin allowing the Biden transition team to have access to federal resources and services granted to facilitate the transition process.

The move followed weeks of Murphy refusing to do so until the election was certified.