Minnesota certifies Biden victory

Minnesota state officials certified President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to 'hollow out government agencies' Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban 'inflicts concrete harms,' study says | China objects to US admiral's Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE as the winner of the White House race in the state Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Canvassing Board unanimously certified the election results, with tallies showing Biden ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to 'hollow out government agencies' Trump's remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban 'inflicts concrete harms,' study says | China objects to US admiral's Taiwan visit MORE by more than 7 points. The certification process has historically been routine but has come under intense scrutiny as Trump contests election results across the country.

Minnesota was not subjected to the avalanche of lawsuits that were filed in places like Michigan and Georgia, though a last-minute complaint was filed in the Gopher State by a group of Republican lawmakers, candidates and voters who said certification should be halted based on unfounded claims of voter irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The certification officially grants Biden Minnesota’s 10 Electoral College votes, which Trump’s camp had boasted ahead of the election were up for grabs given the president’s near miss there in 2016.

“The State Canvassing Board has today certified Minnesota's 2020 General Election results,” said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement. “I’m proud to officially announce that for the third election in a row, Minnesota voters were number one in the nation in voter turnout.”

Nearly 3.3 million voters turned out in Minnesota this year, with more than 1.9 million of them casting absentee ballots. That figure marked Minnesota’s highest voter turnout in more than 50 years.

“This election was like no other in Minnesota history. The pandemic meant administering the 2020 election using a public health and safety lens.” Simon said. “I made an unprecedented request of Minnesota voters: to consider voting from home with an absentee ballot. Those voters responded in truly remarkable fashion.”

Trump has already suffered a number of failures in his bid to overturn the election results after swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan certified their results and a recount in Georgia showed Biden retaining his lead. However, he has refused to concede, clinging to claims of voter fraud for which he's provided no evidence.

Biden, meanwhile, has already named several nominees to his Cabinet, including secretary of State and ambassador to the United Nations, and his transition will now be able to access millions in federal funding after the General Services Administration officially "ascertained" him as the president-elect.