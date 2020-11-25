China's Xi congratulates Biden on election

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMinnesota certifies Biden victory Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn: report Biden says staff has spoken with Fauci: 'He's been very, very helpful' MORE on his victory, marking their first communication since Biden was projected to be the winner of the White House race more than two weeks ago.

“Promoting healthy and stable development of China-U.S. relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the people in both countries, but also meets the common expectation of the international community,” Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

“Xi said he hopes that the two sides will uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation, manage differences, advance the healthy and stable development of China-U.S. ties, and join hands with other countries and the international community to promote the noble cause of world peace and development,” Xinhua added.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan also sent a message congratulating Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden teams to meet with Trump administration agencies Biden: 'Difficult decision' to staff administration with House, Senate members Ossoff, Warnock to knock on doors in runoff campaigns MORE.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Nov. 13 had offered congratulations to Biden and Harris but noted at the time that “we understand that the outcome of this U.S. election will be ascertained in accordance with U.S. laws and procedures,” an apparent reference to the litany of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and allied Republicans looking to subvert the election results.

The messages come as Biden cobbles together his national security team and determines how to tackle the relationship between Washington and Beijing. Ties between U.S. and China during the Trump administration were strained over trade, a blame game over the coronavirus pandemic and disputes regarding intellectual property, the South China Sea and election meddling.

Biden said in September he views China as a “serious competitor,” citing the spiking trade deficit with Beijing, and said it was important that the U.S. strengthens “relationships and our alliances in Asia.”

The former vice president will inherit many of the Trump-era disputes and has indicated he supports tough policies on China, though aides say the next administration will still look to have open dialogue with Beijing to find areas of cooperation regarding climate change and combatting COVID-19.

The president-elect has already spoken with several world leaders, including the heads of Jordan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, as well as top officials with NATO and the European Commission, among others.

"We appreciate the congratulations from all world leaders who have conveyed them, including President Xi," the campaign said in a statement to The Hill.