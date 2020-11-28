Trump considering kicking off 2024 run during Biden's inauguration: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election 'farcical' Republicans ready to become deficit hawks again under a President Biden MORE is reportedly considering kicking off his 2024 campaign during President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election 'farcical' New DOJ rule could allow executions by electrocution, firing squad MORE’s inauguration, The Daily Beast reports.

Three people familiar with the conversations told the news outlet that the president has been discussing the specifics of a campaign launch with close advisers and confidants.

Two sources said that Trump has floated the idea of a 2024-related event during Biden’s inauguration week, possibly on Inauguration Day if his legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election fail.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Trump’s re-election campaign for comment.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Trump said he planned to run in 2024 if his attorneys could not overturn the results of the 2020 election, The Daily Beast notes. A possible 2024 bid has some support from GOP voters.

One poll from Seven Letter Insight found that 66 percent of Republican voters would support the president running in 2024. A separate Morning Consult-Politico Poll found that 54 percent would vote for the president in a 2024 primary.

Trump this year has repeatedly refused to concede the election, and he and his allies have continued to make baseless accusations of voter fraud to explain his 2020 election loss. During a press call on Thursday with reporters, the president continued to claim that widespread voter fraud had occurred despite no evidence to suggest that to be true.

“I don't know what is going to happen. I know one thing: Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes,” said Trump. He also claimed that he had received significantly more than 74 million votes, insisting that votes for him had been tossed out.

Most of Trump’s legal challenges in key battleground states to overturn the election results have been dismissed. Most recently, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling on Friday dismissing the campaign’s case to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results showing Biden winning the state.

After weeks of stalling the transition process, the General Services Administration reached out to Biden’s campaign, giving the transition team access to government resources and personnel. While its chief said she came to the decision on her own, Trump tweeted that he directed the agency to do so.