Club for Growth to launch ad blitz in Georgia to juice GOP turnout

The conservative Club for Growth is launching a new ad blitz in Georgia next week targeting Republican voters as the GOP works to juice turnout for the state’s two Senate runoffs.

The $520,000 campaign will support two ads airing on satellite and Ampersand GO platforms and will specifically focus on convincing GOP voters to cast ballots in the runoffs. The ads will begin airing Monday and will run through Jan. 5, the date of the two elections.

The new six-figure ad buy from the anti-tax group, which has not been previously reported, comes as Republicans raise concerns that claims that the presidential election and the Senate runoffs are rigged could convince some GOP voters to boycott the two January contests, which will determine the control of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two ads from Club for Growth both underscore that public records reveal when a person votes, adopting a tactic the group dubs “social pressure.” The Club has used the tactic in mail and digital messages before, but the new ads mark the first time it is being used on TV.

“This isn’t over. Maybe you’re tired. Maybe you’re fed up. But this isn’t a game. This is our future. We can save the Senate if we all show up. Voter participation is public record,” a narrator says in one ad. “Anyone can find out if you vote – or if you don’t care. Your friends, family, neighbors will know if you’re on the field or on the bench. So no excuses.”

“Your vote will determine who really sets the agenda in the next administration,” a narrator says in a second ad over video of common GOP boogeymen like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTrump will soon be out of office — but polarization isn't going anywhere Trump tweets Thanksgiving criticism of NFL QBs for kneeling Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams among nominees for Time magazine's 2020 Person of the Year MORE (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersIn defense of incrementalism: A call for radical realism Thomas Piketty says pandemic is opportunity to address income inequality Trump will soon be out of office — but polarization isn't going anywhere MORE (I-Vt.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerUS national security policy in the 117th Congress and a new administration Voters say Biden should make coronavirus vaccine a priority: poll New York City subway service could be slashed 40 percent, officials warn MORE (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGovernors take heat for violating their own coronavirus restrictions Spending deal clears obstacle in shutdown fight Ocasio-Cortez, Cruz trade jabs over COVID-19 relief: People 'going hungry as you tweet from' vacation MORE (D-Calif.). “Whether or not you vote is also public record. So if you don’t vote, your family and friends will know you didn’t show up when you were needed the most.”

The Club plans to spend $10 million overall in the runoffs and will also look to boost Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump set for precedent-breaking lame-duck period Feinstein departure from top post sets stage for Judiciary fight House Democrat accuses Air Force of attempting to influence Georgia runoff races MORE and David Perdue David PerdueClub for Growth to launch ad blitz in Georgia to juice GOP turnout Groups seek to get Black vote out for Democrats in Georgia runoffs Trump set for precedent-breaking lame-duck period MORE by knocking on 1 million doors and hosting a statewide bus tour.

“It’s absolutely vital for every conservative in Georgia to vote in the runoffs because they will decide the balance of the Senate," David McIntosh, Club for Growth Action president, told The Hill. "We’ve found that reminding voters that researchers, the press, and even friends and family can easily find out if an individual cast a ballot in the election really drives them to make sure their voice is heard."

ADVERTISEMENT

The two runoffs, which will pit Loeffler against the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Perdue against documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff, are rapidly emerging as the center of the political universe. Republicans currently hold a 50-48 majority in the next Senate, and should Democrats win both contests, they will take control of the upper chamber with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisKamala Harris calls nurse on Thanksgiving to express gratitude in fight against COVID-19 Trump campaign loses appeal over Pennsylvania race The Memo: Biden faces tough road on pledge to heal nation MORE having the ability to cast tie-breaking votes in a 50-50 split.

Outside groups on both sides have already funneled tens of millions of dollars into Georgia to juice their bases, with observers saying the party that is better able to turn their voters out in an off-year election that typically sees lower enthusiasm will emerge victorious.

High-profile Republicans have begun sounding the alarm over concerns that claims of an unfair election could spark a GOP dip in turnout.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election 'farcical' Republicans ready to become deficit hawks again under a President Biden MORE, the most vocal supporter of evidence-challenged claims that the presidential election was rigged, took to Twitter to urge Republicans to turn out in January and announced plans to rally in the Peach State next weekend to support Loeffler and Perdue.

“[T]he 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people. Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday!” the president tweeted Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT