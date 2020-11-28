Biden transition adds new members to coronavirus task force

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden adds to vote margin over Trump after Milwaukee County recount Krebs says allegations of foreign interference in 2020 election 'farcical' New DOJ rule could allow executions by electrocution, firing squad MORE announced Saturday he is adding three new members to his transition team's coronavirus task force as the incoming administration focuses on preparation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The transition said in a statement that Jane Hopkins, Jill Jim and David Michaels are joining the team, which is co-chaired by David Kessler, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthyBiden team to begin getting COVID-19 briefings Five House Democrats who could join Biden Cabinet Fauci says he has not talked to Biden: He doesn't want to 'put me in a compromised position' MORE and Marcella Nunez-Smith. The task force is charged with helping Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisKamala Harris calls nurse on Thanksgiving to express gratitude in fight against COVID-19 Trump campaign loses appeal over Pennsylvania race The Memo: Biden faces tough road on pledge to heal nation MORE and the transition cobble together a “robust and aggressive response to contain the virus.”

“As COVID-19 surges across the country, I need a team advising me and a transition that offers diverse perspectives and viewpoints. Ms. Hopkins, Dr. Jim, and Dr. Michaels will strengthen the board’s work and help ensure that our COVID-19 planning will address inequities in health outcomes and the workforce,” said Biden.

Hopkins, a Sierra Leonean immigrant, has worked for more than 20 years as a bedside nurse and has a long history in union work, a choice that appears to reflect Biden’s emphasis on appealing to labor groups. She’s also received the Black Lives Matter Award from the SEIU Washington State AFRAM Caucus.

Jim is the executive director at the Navajo Nation Department of Health and has worked for 18 years in nonprofit, state and federal agencies and tribal government, where she has largely focused on preventing chronic diseases and tackling health inequalities among Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Michaels is an epidemiologist and professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. He also served as assistant secretary of Labor for occupational safety and health during the Obama administration.

The task force was first rolled out earlier this month and has taken the lead in the Biden transition to craft a plan to tackle an array of issues regarding the pandemic, including bolstering testing and contact tracing and the distribution of a potential vaccine.

The additions to the team come amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. There have been more than 12.9 million confirmed cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began, and cases are rising by more than 100,000 daily.

Nearly 256,000 people in the U.S. have died.