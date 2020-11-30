A number of advisers to Donald Trump Jr. Don John TrumpMost Republicans in new poll say they'd vote for Trump in 2024 President says Trump Jr. doing 'very well' after COVID-19 diagnosis Trump has not prepared a concession speech: report MORE are rolling out a super PAC to drive Republican turnout in the two Senate runoff races in Georgia in January.

“There is a critical role that must be played in both Georgia Senate runoffs: turning out the Trump vote. We know from past midterms and special elections that the Trump voter is not guaranteed to every Republican candidate, which is why it’s vital to directly engage these voters and not take them for granted,” adviser Andy Surabian told Politico.

The outlet first reported on Monday that the group plans to air ads featuring the president's eldest child across conservative television and radio networks in the state this week.

Republican donors inside and outside of the Peach State have poured money into the races, which will determine the balance of power in the Senate. Incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerFive things to know about Georgia's Senate runoffs Trump: 'I'm ashamed that I endorsed' Kemp in Georgia Ossoff warns McConnell would cause paralysis in federal government if GOP holds Senate MORE (R-Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia secretary of state opens investigation into voter registration groups Trump Jr. aides launch super PAC to persuade president's supporters to vote in Georgia The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Coast-to-coast fears about post-holiday COVID-19 spread MORE (R-Ga.), along with their allies, have spent roughly $163 million in advertisements.

The development comes as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera Tanden has 'no chance' of being confirmed as Biden's OMB pick Pa. lawmaker was informed of positive coronavirus test while meeting with Trump: report MORE continues to target the state's Republican governor, Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump: 'I'm ashamed that I endorsed' Kemp in Georgia Trump addresses pandemic but not election during annual turkey pardon Chris Christie: Trump's legal team has been 'a national embarrassment' MORE, over his handling of the presidential election results in the state, sparking concerns the Republican Party could be divided ahead of the runoffs. The president called Kemp "hapless" in a tweet on Monday, saying he should use his emergency powers to overrule Georgia Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger.

Kemp's office responded, saying the governor does not interfere in elections.

“Georgia law prohibits the governor from interfering in elections. The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order,” the governor’s spokesman Cody Hall told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

“As the governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised,” he continued.

Additionally, reports have surfaced of Trump supporters planning to boycott the runoffs over the president's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Trump, who is set to campaign in Georgia this weekend, urged supporters not to sit out the elections in a tweet on Friday.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people,” Trump tweeted in response to a Newsmax story about the boycott. “Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people."