Krebs looking at legal 'opportunities' after Trump campaign lawyer said he should be 'shot'

Christopher Krebs, the former U.S. cybersecurity official who was fired by President Trump Donald John TrumpGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now' Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump MORE last month, said he was looking at “legal opportunities” after a lawyer for Trump’s reelection campaign said Krebs should be “shot.”

Joe diGenova said during an interview on "The Howie Carr Show" that Krebs was a “class A moron,” for disagreeing with the president’s assertions that the 2020 election was rigged. The attorney added that Krebs “should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

During an appearance on NBC’s "Today" on Tuesday, Krebs said that diGenova’s comments were “more dangerous behavior." He added that he plans to “take advantage” of the law.

“We are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws,” Krebs said. “I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy.”

When asked if legal action could arise from diGenova’s comments, Krebs said he and his team are “taking a look at all of our available opportunities.”

Trump fired Krebs in November after the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement asserting that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history” and dispelled assertions that voting systems were compromised.

The statement drew the ire of the president, who said it was “highly inaccurate” and claimed, without evidence, that “there was massive improprieties and fraud.”

However, Krebs said during a “60 Minutes” interview that he stands by his comments.

“We did a good job. We did it right. I’d do it a thousand times over,” he said.

The president has baselessly claimed for weeks that the election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now' Senate approves two energy regulators, completing panel Murkowski: Trump should concede White House race MORE through massive voter fraud and has mounted legal challenges to contest the results.

The legal challenges have been largely unsuccessful, and several key battleground states — including Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia — have already certified their election results in favor of Biden.