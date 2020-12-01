Perdue releases new ad arguing he's 'exonerated' after stock trade questions

Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia lieutenant governor says GOP risks 'alienating voters' with voter fraud claims Ossoff features Obama in TV ad ahead of in Georgia run-off Press: Divided government begins in Georgia MORE (R-Ga.) released a new ad arguing that he’s “totally exonerated” after questions arose about some of his recent stock trades during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution (AJC) reported in April that Perdue had purchased stock in a company that made personal protective equipment (PPE) on dates ranging between late January and early March, when U.S. officials were warned that the pandemic would make its way over to the United States.

Jan. 24 was the date of a Senate members-only coronavirus briefing where lawmakers received information on the threat of the virus. However, a spokesperson for Perdue at the time said that he was not present at the briefing, adding that he had not been in charge of his personal finances since taking office.

In addition, according to records of Perdue's finances analyzed by the AJC, a disclosure showed that he invested $50,000 in Netflix, but also put money into Delta Airlines and Disney — two companies that recorded great losses amid the pandemic.

The 30-second ad titled "Stock Lies" posted to YouTube on Tuesday appears to address allegations of wrongdoing regarding these purchases and rebuffs attacks made by his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Perdue and Ossoff will face off in the state's upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs.

“Jon Ossoff (D) believes if you repeat a lie enough, people just might believe it,” the ad says. “But Ossoff’s stock trade attacks on David Perdue are totally false.”

“Senator Perdue wasn’t even at that briefing. Perdue was cleared by the bipartisan senate ethics committee, the SEC and DOJ,” the ad says. “Perdue was totally exonerated. Jon Ossoff, you just can’t believe him.”

Questions around Perdue’s stock purchases emerged last week after The New York Times reported that a federal investigation was opened into his sale of at least $1 million in stock in financial firm Cardlytics.

The sale came after news that the company’s chief executive stepped down.

However, the investigation was closed without any charges, the Times noted.

Perdue and Ossoff’s race in Georgia is one of two that will determine which party will control the Senate.

The senator’s stock purchase fueled attacks from Ossoff, who at one point called Perdue a “crook” during a late-October debate.