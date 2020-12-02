White House condemns threats against election workers

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany condemned threats against election workers on Wednesday, as elected Republicans in Georgia warn that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump alludes to possible 2024 run in White House remarks Trump threatens to veto defense bill over tech liability shield Tiger King's attorney believes they're close to getting pardon from Trump MORE’s rhetoric about the election being stolen is endangering their lives.

“We condemn any threats against anyone, there’s no place for violence against anyone,” McEnany said.

McEnany also said that some of Trump’s lawyers were doxed by a “left organization.”

“We’re seeing it happen to people on both sides of the argument and there’s no place for it, ever, anywhere,” she added.

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticized Trump on Wednesday for not taking steps to turn the temperature down.

The president has made baseless claims that the election was stolen through systemic fraud, leading to threats of violence against Raffensperger, his family and other elected Republicans in the state who support Trump.

“Even after this office requested that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being born out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out: ‘Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia.' This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of the growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs," Raffensperger said.

Trump attorney Joe diGenova has said that Christopher Krebs, who was the nation’s top former cybersecurity officials, should be “taken out at dawn and shot” for disputing Trump’s assertion of widespread fraud.

“I’ve received death threats, a number of these officials have received death threats, and to me, there aren’t good words to describe how un-American and undemocratic it is that the actual individuals responsible for the process of this most sacred democratic institution of elections are the ones that are getting the blowback here,” Krebs said at a virtual event hosted by The Washington Post.