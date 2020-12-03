Harris taps women of color for key senior staff positions

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMiddle East: Quick start for Biden diplomacy Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials 'undermining democracy' Top intelligence official says China targeting foreign influence at incoming Biden administration MORE on Thursday announced new members of her White House staff, putting women of color in key roles in the new administration.

Harris tapped Tina Flournoy, a Black woman, to be her chief of staff.

Flournoy currently serves as chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe House's task will be harder than most appreciate For the Trump-haters, everything is a crime Seniors can trust President-Elect Biden on Medicare MORE. She has decades of experience in Democratic politics, having worked in Clinton’s White House and on his campaign, as well as serving as a public policy adviser to the American Federation of Teachers, among many other roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris hired Rohini Kosoglu to be her domestic policy adviser. Kosoglu was Harris’s chief of staff in the Senate, and has also worked for Sens. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - GOP angst in Georgia; confirmation fight looms Overnight Health Care: Moderna to apply for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine candidate | Hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge | US more than doubles highest number of monthly COVID-19 cases Bipartisan Senate group holding coronavirus relief talks amid stalemate MORE (D-Colo.) and Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowRepublican John James concedes in Michigan Senate race Lobbying world Senate Democrats reelect Schumer as leader by acclamation MORE (D-Mich.).

Flournoy and Kosoglu join other women of color in the new administration, including Symone Sanders Symone SandersBlack leaders express concerns about representation in Biden administration Harris selects Tina Flournoy as chief of staff: report Biden takes steps toward creating diverse Cabinet MORE and Ashley Etienne, who are on Harris's communications team.

Rounding out Harris’s new team is Nancy McEldowney, who will serve as her national security adviser.

McEldowey has decades of experience at the State Department and on the National Security Council under Clinton.