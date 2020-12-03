Obama to stump for Democrats in Georgia Senate runoffs

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaGOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud Obama says he may take coronavirus vaccine on TV to build trust in it 'It's not a slogan': Progressives push back on Obama's comments on 'defund the police' movement MORE will campaign in Georgia on Friday to boost the two Democratic candidates in the Peach State’s crucial Senate runoffs.

Obama will stump with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Atlanta and will be joined by Stacey Abrams and Rep.-elect Nikema Williams, who is also the state's Democratic Party chair, for a rally and discussion with volunteers. The rally comes days before the Dec. 7 voter registration deadline in Georgia and the start of early voting on Dec. 14.

The appearance by Obama, who after four years out of power remains one of his party’s most popular figures, underscores the Democrats’ full-court press to flip the Peach State’s two Senate seats. The runoffs are pitting Ossoff against Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump to stump for Loeffler, Perdue amid tensions with Georgia officials Author Ryan Girdusky: Trump involvement 'critical' for GOP win in Georgia Senate runoff elections Trump supporters could hand Senate control to Democrats MORE (R) and Warnock against Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Pro-Trump attorneys tell Georgians not to vote in runoff until votes are 'secure' List of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer MORE (R).

"With Early Voting starting December 14, Friday's event with President Obama, Reverend Warnock, and Stacey Abrams will inspire this historic statewide movement to generate record-shattering turnout so we can end this COVID crisis, deliver affordable health care for all Georgians, and pass a new Civil Rights Act,” Ossoff said in a statement announcing the rally.

“We need leaders in Washington who will commit to putting the people first. Health care is on the ballot, relief for those impacted by the coronavirus is on the ballot, voting rights are on the ballot, and that is why we need every Georgian to get engaged and help turn out the vote,” added Warnock.

The races will ultimately decide which party controls the Senate. Should Democrats win both contests, the party would hold the upper chamber by a 50-50 margin with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMiddle East: Quick start for Biden diplomacy Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials 'undermining democracy' Top intelligence official says China targeting foreign influence at incoming Biden administration MORE having the ability to cast tie-breaking votes.

Obama’s rally in Atlanta comes a day before President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE’s scheduled event in Valdosta, Ga. with Perdue and Loeffler on Saturday.

The president’s appearance this weekend comes as he rails against Georgia officials for not doing enough to address his evidence-challenged claims of voter fraud, sparking GOP concerns that some Republican voters will boycott the runoffs if they are convinced the elections are rigged.