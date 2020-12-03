Gingrich: 'Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive'

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE (R-Ga.) on Thursday said pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are "totally destructive” after they reportedly urged Georgia voters not to cast ballots in the pivotal Senate runoff elections in January.

At an event on Wednesday, the attorneys reportedly told Georgians not to vote until their votes are “secure.” Wood specifically told people not to back GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Pro-Trump attorneys tell Georgians not to vote in runoff until votes are 'secure' List of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer MORE (Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueTrump to stump for Loeffler, Perdue amid tensions with Georgia officials Author Ryan Girdusky: Trump involvement 'critical' for GOP win in Georgia Senate runoff elections Trump supporters could hand Senate control to Democrats MORE (Ga.) until they speak out on President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE's behalf.

“Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive,” Gingrich said on Twitter. “Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America.”

Powell and Wood have made wild accusations about voter fraud and filed lawsuits in recent weeks challenging election results after Trump’s projected defeat.

Powell, whom the Trump campaign distanced itself from after making baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, reportedly encouraged “all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure — and I mean that regardless of party.”

In his pitch to voters, Wood reportedly said “This is Georgia. We ain’t dumb. We’re not going to go vote on Jan. 5 on another machine made by China.”

The comment appeared to refer to Dominion Voting Systems, which has been the subject of baseless claims alleging that it has ties to countries such as Venezuela and China, and to the families of prominent Democrats amid Trump’s projected defeat. The company has disputed the claims.

Wood also said that Perdue and Loeffler have not “earned” votes, and asked “Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election, for God's sake? Fix it! You gotta fix it!”

The remarks come as Trump is preparing to travel to Georgia to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue ahead of the state’s crucial runoff elections. The winners of the races will determine which party controls the upper chamber.