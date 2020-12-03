Georgia's Perdue, Kemp to appear at Fox News town hall

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempPresident's attacks put pressure on Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Pro-Trump attorneys tell Georgians not to vote in runoff until votes are 'secure' Progressive candidate Deborah Gonzalez wins race to become Georgia's first Latina DA MORE (R) and Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump to stump for Loeffler, Perdue amid tensions with Georgia officials Author Ryan Girdusky: Trump involvement 'critical' for GOP win in Georgia Senate runoff elections Trump supporters could hand Senate control to Democrats MORE (R-Ga.) are set to appear at a town hall with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamSenate committee advances FCC nominee on party-line vote Pai formally announces plans to leave FCC Potential 2024 Republicans flock to Georgia amid Senate runoffs MORE on Thursday night, the network announced.

The televised town hall comes as Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Pro-Trump attorneys tell Georgians not to vote in runoff until votes are 'secure' List of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer MORE (R-Ga.) barrel toward two Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine the Senate majority for next year. It also comes as Georgia Republicans face widening intraparty divisions stemming from President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE’s loss in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list GOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud Haaland has competition to be first Native American to lead Interior MORE last month became the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry Georgia in nearly three decades. A recount of the vote completed on Wednesday is expected to reaffirm his victory in the Peach State.

But Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden and has spread false claims of widespread voter fraud in an effort to sow doubt in the election results. He has also repeatedly attacked Kemp and other top GOP officials in Georgia, and has urged the governor to use non-existent emergency powers to “overrule” the vote tally in his state.

Kemp and other state officials have defended the integrity of Georgia’s elections system, and federal and state investigators have failed to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Thursday night's town hall offers both Kemp and Perdue a key opportunity to speak to the president on his network of choice. Fox News said Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsFive things to know about Georgia's Senate runoffs Sunday shows - Health officials warn pandemic is 'going to get worse' Collins urges voters to turn out in Georgia runoffs MORE (R-Ga.), a staunch Trump ally who challenged Loeffler for her seat in the Nov. 3 election, and other state officials will also appear on the program.

The town hall will air during “The Ingraham Angle” at 10 p.m. EST.