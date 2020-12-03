Top Senate GOP super PAC raises $71 million ahead of Georgia runoffs

The top Super PAC supporting Senate Republicans has raised $71 million since Election Day as both parties prepare for two Senate runoffs in Georgia that have already been the subjects of millions of dollars in outside spending.

Stephen Law, the president of Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), announced the haul on Fox News Thursday, noting that his group has raised $104 million in total between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23.

“Money isn’t everything, but fundraising is an early, leading indicator of enthusiasm,” he said. “Republican voters in Georgia understand that everything’s at stake, the Trump legacy, the future of freedom, the future of socialism. And right now they seem very energized to vote.”

The announcement comes as both parties and an array of outside groups plan to blanket Georgia in the leadup to the Jan. 5 runoffs, which will pit Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock against GOP Sens. David Perdue David PerdueRepublican senators introduce bill to protect government workers from being targeted at home Republicans scramble to counter calls to boycott Georgia runoffs Georgia Republicans push for photo ID for future absentee voting MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Pro-Trump attorneys tell Georgians not to vote in runoff until votes are 'secure' List of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer MORE, respectively.

The two contests have taken on outsized importance given their impact on the next Senate, which currently holds a 50-48 Republican majority. Should Democrats win both seats, the party will hold a 50-50 majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMiddle East: Quick start for Biden diplomacy Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials 'undermining democracy' Top intelligence official says China targeting foreign influence at incoming Biden administration MORE having the ability to cast tie-breaking votes.

Republicans have launched a full court press in Georgia to protect Loeffler and Perdue. The two senators and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) have been fundraising together, and the NRSC has already sent over a dozen staffers to the state. The NRSC also announced this week that it raised $75 million from Oct. 15 through Nov. 23, much of which will be dedicated to the runoffs.

Republicans have also voiced concerns that evidence-challenged claims by President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE and his allies that the presidential election was rigged could sway some voters to boycott the election and possibly depress turnout for Loeffler and Perdue.

Democrats too have prepared an advertising blitz in the state, with the party and outside groups set to dump their own millions to boost Ossoff and Warnock.

In a sign of the importance of the two races, President Trump and a number of Republicans thought to be mulling White House runs in 2024 are stumping in the state, and former President Obama will rally there with Ossoff and Warnock Friday.