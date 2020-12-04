Graham reports 'record-breaking' $109M haul during 2020 campaign

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamBiden: Trump attending inauguration is 'of consequence' to the country The Memo: Harris moves signal broad role as VP Former US attorney asks for probe of allegations Graham pressured Georgia official MORE (R-S.C.) raised a record-breaking $109.1 million for his 2020 reelection campaign, a number touted by his campaign as the most of any Republican Senate candidate in history.

Graham spent $96.4 million over the course of his reelection campaign, of which $49.1 million was spent between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5.

Of note, Graham raised the most money, $5.1 million, the day that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, advanced Justice Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Dem leaders back smaller COVID-19 relief bill as pandemic escalates Supreme Court sees new requests for religious COVID-19 carve-outs Pompeo to host indoor holiday parties at State Department despite warning to employees to hold some missions virtually MORE’s nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Graham’s campaign had over $11 million in cash on hand as of Nov. 23.

In addition, Graham has raised $2.4 million since Election Day to help Sens. David Perdue David PerdueRepublican senators introduce bill to protect government workers from being targeted at home Republicans scramble to counter calls to boycott Georgia runoffs Georgia Republicans push for photo ID for future absentee voting MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTop Senate GOP super PAC raises million ahead of Georgia runoffs Republican senators introduce bill to protect government workers from being targeted at home Republicans scramble to counter calls to boycott Georgia runoffs MORE (R-Ga.) in critical Senate runoff races in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Upper Chamber.

Graham defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in November to retain his senate seat as South Carolina had emerged as a close contest amid record fundraising. The Democrat turned heads when he raised $57 million in the third quarter of 2020 alone, setting an all-time fundraising record for a U.S. Senate candidate.

Harrison's head-turning fundraising hauls helped fuel a closer-than-expected race and prompting warnings from Graham in the final weeks that he was getting “killed financially” by a Democratic wave of cash.

The South Carolina senator outraised Harrison from Oct. 15 to Nov. 23.