Survey of congressional Republicans finds little acknowledgement of Biden's win: report

A survey conducted by The Washington Post found that only 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Federal student loan payment suspension extended another month Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week MORE’s win in the 2020 election, amounting to about one in 10 GOP lawmakers.

The Post reached out to all 249 GOP members of Congress and asked three questions: who won the election, if they supported President Trump Donald John TrumpAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week Conservative policy director calls Section 230 repeal an 'existential threat' for tech MORE’s efforts to claim victory, and if they would accept Biden as the “legitimately elected president” if he wins a majority in the Electoral College.

Eleven of the 52 Senate Republicans said Biden won, The Post found, while 14 House Republicans said the same.

Two Republicans considered Trump the winner as of Friday, the survey found.

In addition, nine lawmakers said they opposed Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory, while eight supported those efforts. Thirty Republicans said they would accept Biden as the legitimate winner if he won a majority of the Electoral College.

More than 70 percent did not answer The Post’s questions as of Friday evening.

The survey comes as Trump refuses to concede election defeat and continues to claim, without evidence, that the election was rampant with widespread voter fraud. His most recent attempt to cast doubt on the election results was in a 46-minute pre-recorded speech posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

The president’s reelection campaign has mounted legal challenges in a handful of battleground states where Biden prevailed seeking to challenge or overturn the results of the election, most of which have been unsuccessful.

Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrKellyanne Conway acknowledges Biden as apparent winner Trump Pentagon nominee alleged Biden 'coup': report Ex-FBI lawyer who falsified document in Trump-Russia probe seeks to avoid prison MORE said in an interview with the The Associated Press that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” which drew the ire of the president.

And former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway acknowledges Biden as apparent winner Women set to take key roles in Biden administration Lara Trump mulling 2022 Senate run in North Carolina: report MORE said in an interview that aired Friday that “it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden officially clinches Electoral College votes with California certification Hillicon Valley: Senate Intelligence Committee leaders warn of Chinese threats to national security | Biden says China must play by 'international norms' | House Democrats use Markup app for leadership contest voting Trump campaigns as wild card in Georgia runoffs MORE will prevail.”