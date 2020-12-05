Liberal group running Grinch-themed ads targeting Loeffler, Perdue

Liberal PAC MeidasTouch is running Grinch-themed ads targeting Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler campaign staffer dies in car crash Trump campaigns as wild card in Georgia runoffs Graham reports 'record-breaking' 9M haul during 2020 campaign MORE (R) and David Perdue David PerdueGraham reports 'record-breaking' 9M haul during 2020 campaign The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Congress inches closer to virus relief deal Top Senate GOP super PAC raises million ahead of Georgia runoffs MORE (R) ahead of the state’s crucial Senate runoff elections.

The ad takes aim at the senators — dubbed “Looting Loeffler and Chicken Perdue” — and highlights the controversies surrounding their stock purchases.

“Their stockings were stuffed from the stocks that they sold when they heard COVID was coming before we were told,” the ad says. “They sold shares in casinos, airlines, T.J. Maxx and invested in drugs and in medical masks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Both lawmakers came under fire earlier this year for unloading seven figures in stocks after a Senate members-only coronavirus briefing on Jan. 24. Loeffler has denied wrongdoing, and an official for Perdue has said he did not attend the meeting.

"They bought stocks that would rise, sold stocks that would fall. It could be their hearts were two sizes too small," says the narrator of the ad.

The ad then accuses the senators of downplaying the coronavirus as Loeffler bought a jet “on the taxpayers' dime” and calls out Perdue for refusing to debate Democrat Jon Ossoff.

“And don’t get me started on Chicken Perdue,” the ad says. “How chicken is he? A debate he won’t do!”

The group said on Twitter that it will run the ad on TV “multiple times” around Sunday’s debate between Loeffler and her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

We are putting this ad up on TV multiple times around the Georgia Senate debate on Sunday. We need to raise $81,590 for this TV buy. About $67K to go! Retweet and chip in here: https://t.co/MP6ESn3tH5 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 5, 2020

Georgia’s senate runoff races will determine whether the GOP remains in control of the senate. Democrats have argued that having control of the upper chamber is critical to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Federal student loan payment suspension extended another month Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week MORE’s ability to make good on his campaign promises.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week Conservative policy director calls Section 230 repeal an 'existential threat' for tech MORE will hold a rally on Saturday evening with the Georgia senators.