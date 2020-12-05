Appeals court rejects effort to block Biden's win in Georgia

A federal appeals court shot down a bid by a conservative lawyer to block President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Federal student loan payment suspension extended another month Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week MORE’s victory in Georgia, handing down the latest setback for the sprawling legal effort to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 presidential race.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said it supports the ruling of District Judge Steven Grimberg, a Trump appointee, who found that L. Lin Wood did not have the legal standing to sue over the results in Georgia, where Biden defeated President Trump Donald John TrumpAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week Conservative policy director calls Section 230 repeal an 'existential threat' for tech MORE by about 12,000 votes.

The appeals court ruled that Wood “had to prove that his suit presents a justiciable controversy” but ultimately “failed to satisfy this burden” and “fails to allege a particularized injury.”

“We may not entertain post-election contests about garden-variety issues of vote counting and misconduct that may properly be filed in state courts,” the appeals court decided.

The court also said Wood’s challenge was moot since Georgia already certified its election.

The decision was the latest in a string of defeats in various legal efforts in battleground states across the country to overturn the election results. Trump and his allies, as well as outside supporters such as Wood, were handed an avalanche of legal losses this week in a demoralizing week for the legal team, with lawsuits dismissed in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Many of the rulings have been based on a lack of evidence or a lack of legal standing by the plaintiffs.

The Peach State has emerged as the center of conservatives’ legal efforts to overturn the election results. Despite the series of losses and Georgia’s certification, Trump and his allies have maintained that widespread voter fraud and issues over things such as ballot signatures cost the president the state.

"I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two 'Republicans' saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!" Trump tweeted Saturday.

Republicans have begun voicing concerns that attacks over the election system will convince GOP voters to boycott two crucial Senate runoffs and depress turnout. The runoffs are pitting Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler campaign staffer dies in car crash Trump campaigns as wild card in Georgia runoffs Graham reports 'record-breaking' 9M haul during 2020 campaign MORE (R) against the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGraham reports 'record-breaking' 9M haul during 2020 campaign The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Congress inches closer to virus relief deal Top Senate GOP super PAC raises million ahead of Georgia runoffs MORE (R) against documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff.

The two runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate in the next Congress. The GOP currently has a 50-48 majority, but if both Warnock and Ossoff win, Democrats will have control with a 50-50 split and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden officially clinches Electoral College votes with California certification Hillicon Valley: Senate Intelligence Committee leaders warn of Chinese threats to national security | Biden says China must play by 'international norms' | House Democrats use Markup app for leadership contest voting Trump campaigns as wild card in Georgia runoffs MORE having the ability to cast tiebreaking votes.

Wood has been a particularly sharp thorn in Republicans’ side in recent weeks, using his broad Twitter following to call on Republicans to boycott the races. Trump is also traveling to Georgia on Saturday to rally with Loeffler and Collins, though Republicans have sounded the alarm that his continued railings against Georgia officials and the election could also depress turnout.