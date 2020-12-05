Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died

President Trump Donald John TrumpAppeals court OKs White House diverting military funding to border wall construction Pentagon: Tentative meeting between spy agencies, Biden transition set for early next week Conservative policy director calls Section 230 repeal an 'existential threat' for tech MORE on Saturday offered condolences to the family and friends of a campaign aide to Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler campaign staffer dies in car crash Trump campaigns as wild card in Georgia runoffs Graham reports 'record-breaking' 9M haul during 2020 campaign MORE (R) who died in a car crash Friday.

Trump, while speaking at a campaign rally for Loeffler and fellow Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump asked Georgia governor to persuade state legislature to overturn Biden victory in state: report Appeals court rejects effort to block Biden's win in Georgia Liberal group running Grinch-themed ads targeting Loeffler, Perdue MORE, called 20-year-old Harrison Deal “an incredible, magnificent young man.”

“I also want to express our profound condolences to the family of Harrison Deal, a young and brilliant campaign staffer for Senator Loeffler who tragically died in a terrible car accident yesterday,” Trump began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to say our prayers are with his friends and loved ones and we will keep his memory in our hearts,” the president continued. “He’s looking down right now and he’s very proud of Kelly and David, he’s very proud of all of us, so I just want to express my best wishes to the family and everybody.”

A police spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday that Deal died in a three-vehicle car crash on an interstate in Georgia that morning.

Deal was also a family friend of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempLoeffler campaign staffer dies in car crash Trump campaigns as wild card in Georgia runoffs Republicans scramble to counter calls to boycott Georgia runoffs MORE (R) and a former intern for Perdue, according to Fox News.

The accident happened ahead of a planned Loeffler campaign event with Vice President Pence. Both Loeffler and Kemp decided not to attend the rally in Savannah upon receiving the news of Deal’s death.

Loeffler expressed her condolences for Deal's family on Twitter Friday, calling him a "beloved member" of her campaign team.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Harrison was a smart, bright, loving, loyal and outstanding young man," she wrote in a tweet before asking her fellow Georgians to join her in praying for his family.

Kemp also issued a statement on Twitter, writing that Deal “was a person of deep faith, unmatched integrity, and incredible kindness. Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had."

"Today, we lost a member of our 'Kemp Strong' family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deals’ life, love and support meant to us,” the governor wrote.

Trump’s visit to Georgia Saturday comes as Loeffler and Perdue campaign ahead of two Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, which will determine which party controls the Senate.