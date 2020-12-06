Ad spending in Georgia tops $329M since Election Day

Advertising spending in Georgia has topped $329 million since Election Day as the state braces for two contentious Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The Jan. 5 Georgia runoffs will feature Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump asked Georgia governor to persuade state legislature to overturn Biden victory in state: report Appeals court rejects effort to block Biden's win in Georgia Liberal group running Grinch-themed ads targeting Loeffler, Perdue MORE (R-Ga.) facing off Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died MORE (R-Ga.) going up against Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG showed that $329 million in advertising has been spent or reserved in the state since Nov. 3, The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Republicans and Democrats are both sending masses of money to the state for the Senate races, in what some say could reach $500 million.

Advertising rates in Atlanta and Savannah have increased. An ad that would have cost $8,000 in the Peach State’s capital in July is now worth $18,000. Savannah’s ad rates have increased by almost 20 times, according to the AP.

Campaign finance disclosures indicate that outside Republican groups may have more money coming in.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee reported raising $75.5 million since Oct. 15. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised $31.6 million in the same time period.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC that stands with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress eyes 1-week stopgap, longer session to reach deal State, local officials plead for vaccine distribution funds On The Money: Unemployment gains lower than expected | Jobs report lights fire under coronavirus relief talks MORE (R-Ky.) also reported garnering $71 million since Nov. 3, while the Democratic Senate Majority PAC raised $10.2 million.

Most of the Senate Leadership Fund’s money comes from megadonors, including $15 million from the CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone, $10 million from the CEO of the hedge fund Citadel and $5 million from the former head of Wynn Resorts Steve Wynn, according to the AP.

Stacey Abrams’ organization Fair Fight reported on Thursday it had raised $34.5 million between Oct. 15 and Nov. 23.

Both of the state's Senate races were sent to the runoff after none of the candidates obtained 50 percent of the vote. These candidates are not required to publish their finances until Christmas Eve.

If either Republican is elected, the GOP will maintain a slight majority in the U.S. Senate, but if both lose the Senate will be split 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisDefiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump asked Georgia governor to persuade state legislature to overturn Biden victory in state: report Biden's foreign policy team has a surprising lack of diversity MORE breaking the tie.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Biden victory, vaccine and an anniversary: good karma for the Mediterranean? MORE became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died MORE though has refused to concede the overall race and has spread false allegations that voter fraud led to his loss in the Peach State.