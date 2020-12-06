Loeffler sidesteps debate question on Trump's claims of 'rigged' election

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died MORE (R-Ga.) declined on Sunday to say whether she supports President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died MORE’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

“It’s vitally important that Georgians trust our elections process and the president has every right to every legal recourse and that’s what’s taking place,” Loeffler said during a televised debate against her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock when asked whether she backs Trump’s claims that the election results had been marred by widespread fraud and malfeasance.

Loeffler also did not say whether she supports Trump’s demand that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Trump offers condolences to family, friends of Loeffler campaign staffer who died MORE (R) call a special session of the state General Assembly in an effort to overturn the results of the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loeffler is facing Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff election. That race, along with another runoff between Sen. David Perdue David PerdueAd spending in Georgia tops 9M since Election Day Georgia officials don't expect general assembly to overturn election result after Trump reported call with Kemp GOP senator says Trump in effect conceded with GSA move MORE (R-Ga.) and Democrat Jon Ossoff, will prove crucial in determining the balance of power in the Senate in the next Congress.

Loeffler’s remarks on Sunday came two days after Georgia elections officials certified the results of a recount initiated by the Trump campaign late last month. The recount reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor Defiant Trump insists election was 'rigged' at rally for Georgia Senate Republicans Biden victory, vaccine and an anniversary: good karma for the Mediterranean? MORE’s victory in the state.

Trump has refused to concede the presidential election to Biden and has insisted that he won despite his Democratic rival carrying a substantial lead in the electoral vote. The president has repeatedly and falsely claimed that widespread voter fraud and systemic irregularities tainted the election and has mounted multiple efforts to overturn the results.

Those efforts have so far seen little, if any, success.