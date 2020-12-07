Georgia secretary of state says he will recertify election results after recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said on Monday that he will recertify the results of the state’s presidential election after a recount completed last week reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Biden picks infectious diseases specialist to lead CDC: report Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE’s victory.

“It’s been 34 days since the election on Nov. 3,” Raffensperger said at a news conference at the Georgia Capitol. “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times and the results remain unchanged.”

Raffensperger’s remarks were just the latest to knock down President Trump Donald John TrumpDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE’s efforts to overturn the results of the presidential race. Trump has repeatedly refused to acknowledge his loss to Biden and has falsely claimed that the election outcome was marred by widespread voter fraud and systemic irregularities.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the recount in Georgia — the state’s second in a matter of weeks — confirmed once again that Biden beat Trump by roughly 12,000 votes, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate in nearly three decades to carry the traditionally Republican-leaning state.

Raffensperger, who has forcefully defended the integrity of the presidential election in Georgia, reiterated on Monday that while state investigators are still looking into some allegations of illegal voting, there is no evidence of widespread fraud or malfeasance.

To suggest otherwise, he said, is harmful to the state of Georgia.

“All this talk of a stolen election, whether it’s Stacey Abrams or the president of the United States, is hurting our state,” Raffensperger said at the news conference, referring to the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate who did not concede the 2018 governor’s race to Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempJuan Williams: Trump is feasting on a dying GOP Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate Loeffler sidesteps debate question on Trump's claims of 'rigged' election MORE (R) after falling short in the vote count.

Raffensperger’s announcement that he would recertify his state’s election results came a day before the Dec. 8 safe harbor deadline, the federal deadline by which states must resolve all election-related disputes. The Electoral College is scheduled to meet on Dec. 14 to formally choose Biden as the next president.

Despite the coming deadline, Trump has continued his push to overturn the election results. On Friday, his campaign filed a challenge to the election in Georgia, asking a state court to vacate the certification of the presidential election results and order a new vote in the state.

Trump also called Kemp on Saturday to demand that he call a special session of the Georgia General Assembly in an effort to overturn the election results. Kemp rebuffed the president’s demand.