Lincoln Project ranked among top 2020 advertisers, credited with 'fearlessness' for viral anti-Trump ads

The Lincoln Project was ranked among the top 2020 advertisers by Ad Age, which said the campaign operated with “fearlessness.”

A team of reporters and editors at Ad Age ranked The Lincoln Project as the fourth best performing marketing brand this year.

This comes after the anti-Trump Republican group flooded the internet with campaign ads this year, promoting Biden and slamming Trump ahead of the election.

Ad Age said it selected its marketers based on elements including “business results driven by breakthrough advertising and smart strategic thinking.”

It called out The Lincoln Project’s “go-for-broke attitude” saying it “shows that fearlessness is a key ingredient for great” creativity.

The conservative PAC sat only behind TikTok, McDonald’s and Lowe’s, which took the top three spots on the list, respectively.

Behind The Lincoln Project, advertisers for Etsy, Calm, e.l.f., Lego, Adobe and State Farm were credited with some of the most successful campaigns this year.

“To be included on a list with major brands that are household names is humbling to say the least,” Rick Wilson, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, said in a statement. “This was completely unexpected and we are delighted and honored to be included.”

“It is surreal and validating to learn that our team’s hard work has been recognized by such a prestigious entity in the advertising industry,” co-founder Reed Galen added in a statement.

Founded almost a year ago, The Lincoln Project produced many ads criticizing Trump, including for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and recruited celebrities like Mark Hamill and Martin Sheen to do narrations.