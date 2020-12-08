Krebs files lawsuit against Trump attorney who said he should be shot

The former head of U.S. cybersecurity Christopher Krebs on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign lawyer who suggested that he should be “shot.”

The suit accuses attorney Joe diGenova and the Trump campaign of defamation and inflicting emotional distress, The New York Times reported. He alleges that he received death threats in tweets and emails, which forced him and his family to leave their home.

The lawsuit comes one week after Krebs said he was looking at “legal opportunities” over diGenova's comments.

The attorney suggested that Krebs should be “taken out at dawn and shot” during an interview on “The Howie Carr Show.”

DiGenova has since claimed the comment was “in jest,” and told The Washington Post last week that he meant it as a joke.

The suit filed on Tuesday alleges that the president, his re-election team and Newsmax have been engaging in “a calculated and pernicious conspiracy” to defame Krebs and others in the Republican Party that have pushed back against president’s false claims fo voter fraud, according to the Times.

Krebs, along with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency released a statement after the election along with other election officials that determined the 2020 election had been the more secure in U.S. history.

Following the statement, reports surfaced that Krebs had anticipated his termination from his post. And several days later, he was fired by Trump and the president took to Twitter to allege that Krebs's statement on election security was "inaccurate."

Krebs has stood by his assertion in interviews and statement since.

The suit argues that defendants “have a symbiotic relationship,” according to the newspaper. The filing further alleges that Newsmax amplified the campaign’s attacks on the election process, which in turn “pleases viewers, prompts endorsements from President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE, increases ratings, supports the political goals of the campaign, and helps raise more money from duped supporters.”

The suit states that Trump has hit Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Georgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game The Memo: Trump's election push causing long-term damage, experts say MORE (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Congress inches closer to virus relief deal The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Dem leaders back smaller COVID-19 relief bill as pandemic escalates MORE (R) for not agreeing to help overturn election results in those states.

It also states that Trump and his legal team have been trying to persuade GOP leaders in states like Pennsylvania to “ignore certified election results” and have state lawmakers appoint delegates to the Electoral College.

Krebs is seeking monetary damages, and is asking for the video of the Trump campaign lawyer to be removed.

The Trump campaign and Newsmax did not respond to requests for comment from The Hill.