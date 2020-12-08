Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tests positive for coronavirus

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to the Trump campaign and one of the attorneys leading the president's efforts to overturn the election results, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a source confirmed Tuesday.

Axios first reported that Ellis had contracted the virus and that White House officials had been informed of her diagnosis after she attended a holiday party there last Friday. Ellis posted a photo from the party on her Instagram page.

ABC and CNN later confirmed that Ellis had contracted the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the Trump campaign. She was a guest on Fox Business Network earlier Tuesday, but she filmed the appearance from her home.

The legal adviser's positive test comes days after the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiMore than 1,500 attorneys sign letter condemning Trump legal team Trump says Giuliani is 'doing well' after COVID-19 diagnosis The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - So many questions about COVID-19 vaccines MORE tested positive for the virus. The two traveled together to Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan in recent days to levy allegations of voter fraud that they argue would change the outcome of the election. But they have not presented any such evidence in court, and judges in multiple states have dismissed their claims as without standing.

Ellis's role in arguing President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE's case has largely been centered on messaging rather than making actual legal arguments. The New York Times reported that the Trump campaign and its allies have filed roughly 50 election-related lawsuits, but that Ellis has not signed her name to a single one.

Her presence at the White House holiday party could raise concerns of yet another coronavirus outbreak in the West Wing.

The president, first lady, chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsLawmakers face hurdles to COVID relief deal Barr considering stepping down before Trump's term ends: NYT The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Mastercard - Congress inches closer to virus relief deal MORE, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior advisers Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksWomen set to take key roles in Biden administration President says Trump Jr. doing 'very well' after COVID-19 diagnosis Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and Stephen Miller Stephen MillerWhite House liaison barred from DOJ after pressing for sensitive information President says Trump Jr. doing 'very well' after COVID-19 diagnosis Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and former Trump campaign advisers David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski Corey R. Lewandowski Overnight Defense: Trump orders troop withdrawal from Somalia | 13th US service member dies from COVID-19 | Trump loyalists added to DOD advisory board Lewandowski, Bossie added to Pentagon advisory board after latest purge Giuliani's son, a White House staffer, tests positive for coronavirus MORE are among those who have contracted the virus in recent months.

Despite rising infection rates around the country, the White House has moved ahead holding in-person holiday celebrations where dozens of guests attend without masks.