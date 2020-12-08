Sanders surrogate Nina Turner considering run for Fudge seat: report

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator and prominent ally to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHawley urged Trump to veto coronavirus deal without direct payments Biden economic team faces challenge in delivering help to Black communities On The Money: Unemployment gains lower than expected | Jobs report lights fire under coronavirus relief talks MORE (I-Vt.), is reportedly considering a congressional run.

Two sources close to the matter told Politico for a report Tuesday that the Democrat has considered running for Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia Louise FudgeGrassley suggests moderate Democrats for next Agriculture secretary Dangerously fast slaughter speeds are putting animals, people at greater risk during COVID-19 crisis Clyburn: Biden falling short on naming Black figures to top posts MORE’s (D-Ohio) House seat should Fudge join the incoming Biden administration.

“Currently, there is no vacancy in the district and if it becomes vacant, things will unfold as they should,” Turner told the outlet.

Turner, 53, added when pressed, “Well, there’s been an outcry for me to at least consider it. You know, I’m a public servant through and through, but I’m just going to leave it there for now.”

Fudge has been floated as a potential pick to join President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE's Cabinet, with major unions putting their support behind her to lead the Department of Agriculture.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) predicted Tuesday that Fudge would be appointed to Biden’s Cabinet, even if it was not as Agriculture secretary.

“Look for her to be in the Cabinet,” Clyburn said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." “It may not be at Agriculture, but she will be nominated to be in the Cabinet.”

United Food and Commercial Workers also touted Fudge in a letter, calling her "a fierce advocate for those who find themselves in hard times."

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaBiden picks thorn in Trump's side as new health secretary Overnight Defense: Defense bill among Congress's year-end scramble | Iranian scientist's assassination adds hurdles to Biden's plan on nuclear deal | Navy scrapping USS Bonhomme Richard after fire Biden faces new Iran challenges after nuclear scientist killed MORE (D-Calif.), who worked with Turner as a Sanders campaign co-chair, voiced his support for a potential Turner congressional campaign.

“I have encouraged her to run if the seat is open as that is her congressional district and she would have the immediate support of the national Bernie movement,” Khanna told Politico. “She’d be a fantastic ally for the movement in Congress.”

Turner previously served as an Ohio state senator from 2008 to 2014, representing the Cleveland area.

Politico noted that Turner could have access to the more than $200 million raised by the Sanders campaign during the Democratic primaries. She has also developed her own following while on the campaign trail for Sanders and could benefit from Sanders campaign staffers and contacts.

Sanders ally Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.) lauded the potential for Turner to run to fill a potential vacancy in Ohio's 11th District, tweeting, “If this actually becomes a thing, my amazing sis @ninaturner must run! It would be a dream to work alongside her in Congress.”