Harrison seen as front-runner to take over DNC at crucial moment

Insiders view South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison as the likeliest next chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), but President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should 'act more responsibly' MORE has been mum about who he wants in the role.

Several other Democrats have privately expressed interest or could be in the mix, including Ken Martin, the chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party; former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu; former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickBlack leaders express concerns about representation in Biden administration The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC - Calls mount to start transition as Biden readies Cabinet picks Merrick Garland on list to be Biden's attorney general: report MORE; former Sens. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMcCaskill: 'Hypocrisy' for GOP to target Biden nominee's tweets after Trump Democrats must turn around Utah police arrest man driving 130 mph claiming he was going to kill former Missouri senator MORE (Mo.) and Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC - Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans The Hill's Morning Report - Fearing defeat, Trump claims 'illegal' ballots The Hill's Morning Report - Biden inches closer to victory MORE (Minn.); and outgoing Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.).

Representatives for former Georgia state House Rep. Stacey Abrams and former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampBiden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA guidance may exempt some water polluters from Supreme Court permit mandate | Vilsack's stock rises with Team Biden | Arctic wildfires linked to warming temperatures: NOAA Vilsack's stock rises as Biden eyes inroads to rural America MORE (N.D.), both of whom were mentioned by Democrats as potential candidates, told The Hill they are not interested in the job. Abrams may make another run for governor of Georgia in 2022.

Whoever succeeds current DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE will be dropped into a pressure cooker after the 2020 elections brought disappointing results for Democrats in House, Senate and statehouse races. Democrats in 2022 will seek to protect their slim majority in the House during Biden’s first midterm elections, when the president’s party traditionally loses seats.

“In the arc of history, defeating President Trump Donald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite 'progress' in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE was the most important thing that happened in 2020, but the fact that we lost some key House and Senate races and did not pick up statehouses is a red flag telling us that there’s still a ton of work to do,” said David Pepper, the chairman of the Democratic Party in Ohio. “The job will be immediate for the next person who comes in. There were a lot of troubling down-ticket losses, and a bad cycle in 2022 could make things very difficult for us.”

Harrison has a clear leg up on the competition after he was endorsed by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who has become a kingmaker in Biden World since he was instrumental in rallying Black voters behind Biden’s presidential candidacy at a moment in the Democratic primary when the president-elect appeared to be on the ropes.

Clyburn has spoken directly to Biden and his top aides about appointing Harrison to be the next DNC chair. Harrison has said he’d consider it, if asked.

Harrison, the former chairman of the Democratic Party in South Carolina, is Black and comes from the South, where Democratic gains propelled Biden to the White House.

He’s a proven fundraiser, having drawn record sums of cash in his bid to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamHouse approves defense policy bill despite Trump veto threat Pelosi blasts McConnell suggestion to pare down COVID-19 relief bill: 'Appalling' Doug Jones seen as leading contender as Biden attorney general: report MORE (R-S.C.) in 2020.

Since losing that race, Harrison started a super PAC aimed at reaching rural voters, who represent one of the most glaring deficiencies in the Democratic coalition.

He is likeable and good on television. And he knows the DNC, having been tapped by Perez to act as associate chairman in 2017.

While Harrison is not from the party’s progressive wing, the left does not object to having him lead the national party.

“Jaime’s unique life experiences will serve him well as chair,” Clyburn said in a statement to The Hill. “He grew up in rural Orangeburg, South Carolina, and is well prepared educationally and politically to lead the DNC. His experiences as a state Democratic Party chair and associate chair of the DNC and his recent candidacy have provided him with a good understanding of local parties and organizations, and a heavy dose of empathy for candidates and their supporters.”

Still, Biden has not made his preference known for who he wants to lead the DNC. There are a lot of moving parts as the president-elect assembles his Cabinet and administration.

Martin, the Democratic leader in Minnesota, is a vice chair at the DNC and hails from a Midwest state with a large rural population.

Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, has been building a national fundraising network since leaving office.

Democrats want to keep Jones, the Alabama senator, active in party politics after he lost his Senate reelection bid, but he is reportedly also under consideration for attorney general.

Franken could be ready for a comeback, as some Democrats express regret over how he was pushed out following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Whoever is tapped for the position, some DNC members want to see changes to the national party. They hope to make their case to Biden before he names a new leader.

Dozens of DNC members sent a letter to Biden last month calling for the next chair to reduce the influence of at-large members, to increase budgetary and decisionmaking transparency and to ensure DNC members ratify the primary debates schedule.

Crucially, DNC members say the next chair must have a connection to local grass-roots Democrats and continue Perez’s efforts to bolster state parties at a time when Republicans are dominating statehouse races.

“The most important job of the next DNC Chair is to serve as a liaison for state parties to the White House,” said Michael Kapp, a DNC member from California. “We want a DNC Chair that will help advance the Biden-Harris agenda by electing Democrats up and down the ballot. But it’s also the responsibility of the DNC to look beyond the next two or four or eight years and build a Democratic Party for the future. This means expanded investments in purple, red and rural areas of the country — crucial investments where we might not see immediate benefits.”

While DNC members acknowledge that it is customary for the president-elect to decide who will run the national party, they hope Biden responds to their letter and solicits input from local organizers.

“Having input from the representatives of the grass roots base — most of us DNC members are elected - would do a lot to show faith in the base and a connection to the grass roots,” said Jeri Shepherd, a DNC member from Colorado.

Perez had a huge task in rebuilding an organization that effectively crumbled under President Obama and former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. He has made strides in repairing some trust with the left, but there is still a sense in some quarters that Democratic leaders in Washington are too disconnected from the activist base.

“It’s about making sure DNC members are heard going forward,” said David Atkins, a newly elected DNC member from California. “Traditionally, the DNC has been a very top-down organization where the members have very little influence over the decisionmaking. There’s a reason many DNC members got to where they are, and I think it’s better when you seek out their input.”