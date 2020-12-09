Most Republicans, independents believe Trump will run in 2024: poll

Most Republicans and independents are confident that President Trump Donald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite 'progress' in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE will run for president again in 2024, a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found.

According to the poll, conducted from Dec. 4-6 among 1,990 registered voters, 76 percent of Republicans polled say that a Trump 2024 run is likely, with 60 percent of independents concurring.

The poll found that just 47 percent of Democratic respondents believed Trump will run again in the next general election year. The survey had a 2 percentage-point margin of error.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also revealed that while Democrats largely support President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should 'act more responsibly' MORE’s picks thus far to fill top Cabinet roles, most respondents among both Democrats and Republicans admitted they did not know much about the planned nominees.

Fifty percent of Democrats polled approve of Biden's pick of Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenBiden to pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to be next Defense secretary House chairman endorses Michele Flournoy for Biden's Pentagon chief Biden's foreign policy team has a surprising lack of diversity MORE for secretary of State, while 45 percent said they did not know if they supported the pick or had no opinion. Twenty-three percent said they did not know anything about him.

Among all poll respondents, 61 percent said they knew little to nothing about Blinken, who served as deputy national security adviser and deputy secretary of State under former President Obama.

Biden has rolled out a number of nominees for the top positions in his Cabinet, including Treasury secretary, Health and Human Services secretary, secretary of State and secretary of Defense. He is proceeding with the transition even as Trump continues to refuse to concede the election and floats a possible 2024 run.

The New York Times reported last month the president had told some of his advisers that he planned to announce his 2024 bid shortly after Biden’s 2020 win is certified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Beast also reported in late November that Trump is considering launching his next campaign for office during Biden’s inauguration, citing multiple sources familiar with the conversations.

Last week, Trump hinted at a potential run during remarks at a White House Christmas party, saying, “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

Two separate polls released last month showed strong support for a Trump 2024 presidential bid, and a BUSR-UNLV Lee Business School poll released Monday found that in North Carolina, which Trump held onto in 2020 by just 1.3 percentage points, a large majority of voters listed the outgoing president as their favorite in the state’s 2024 Republican presidential primary.

This comes despite criticisms from some Republicans over Trump’s continued failure to concede in the 2020 race due to his unsubstantiated claims of a “rigged” election.

His legal team filed lawsuits challenging the election results in several states after all major news outlets called the race for Biden, although almost all of these legal efforts have been thrown out by courts due to a lack of evidence.