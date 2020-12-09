Nina Turner files paperwork for Ohio congressional run

Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator who served as national co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite 'progress' in COVID relief talks Support grows for stimulus checks, but they may wait On The Money: Mnuchin pitches Pelosi 6B coronavirus deal with Trump's blessing | White House offers direct payments, state and local aid MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, has filed to run for Congress.

Turner filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Wednesday for a committee titled “Nina Turner for US," local NBC affiliate WKYC reported.

The outlet reported that Turner is expected to formally announce a bid soon for the seat currently held by Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia Louise FudgeBiden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports On The Money: Mnuchin pitches Pelosi 6B coronavirus deal with Trump's blessing | White House offers direct payments, state and local aid Biden to tap Fudge to lead Department of Housing and Urban Development: reports MORE (D-Ohio).

Fudge has reportedly been selected by President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should 'act more responsibly' MORE to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Hill has reached out to Turner for comment. A person listed as a campaign treasurer on Turner's FEC forms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reports emerged earlier this week that Turner was weighing a congressional run as Fudge's name was floated for Biden's Cabinet.

The Ohio congresswoman has not been formally named by Biden's transition, but said earlier this week that being selected for HUD secretary would be “an honor.” She was previously floated as a potential Agriculture chief.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) expressed confidence this week that Fudge would have a position in Biden’s Cabinet. “It may not be at Agriculture, but she will be nominated to be in the Cabinet,” he said Tuesday.

Should Fudge be confirmed to join the incoming administration, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineDeWine says lethal injection 'impossible' option for Ohio executions Trump demands names of the congressional Republicans who said they recognize Biden as winner List of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer MORE (R) would have to schedule a special election in the state to fill her seat representing the 11th District.

Turner is one of a number of candidates reportedly expected to run in the historically blue Cleveland-area district. She served as a state senator in Ohio from 2008 to 2014 and was a prominent surrogate for Sanders.

Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.), another ally of Sanders, took to Twitter to throw support behind Turner running for Congress when reports first surfaced of her mulling the move earlier this week.

“It would be a dream to work alongside her in Congress,” Bush tweeted.