Biden team says it's 'no surprise' Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Harris named Time's 2020 'Person of the Year' US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE’s campaign said it’s “no surprise” that the Supreme Court shot down a lawsuit filed by Texas and 17 other states to overturn the election results in four swing states that went for the president-elect.

“The Supreme Court has decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process. This is no surprise — dozens of judges, election officials from both parties, and Trump's own attorney general have dismissed his baseless attempts to deny that he lost the election,” said campaign spokesperson Michael Gwin.

“President-elect Biden's clear and commanding victory will be ratified by the Electoral College on Monday, and he will be sworn in on Jan. 20," Gwin added.

The victory lap comes after the Supreme Court shot down the lawsuit from Texas, 17 other states and 126 GOP members of the House that sought to reverse the election results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, four battlegrounds that went for Biden.

The ruling from the high court, which was signed by Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchSupreme Court sees new requests for religious COVID-19 carve-outs California megachurch says it has a 'biblical mandate' to meet after Supreme Court decision For Thanksgiving, the Supreme Court upholds religious liberty MORE, Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGOP senators back Christian school's push for COVID-19 carve-out Supreme Court sees new requests for religious COVID-19 carve-outs For Thanksgiving, the Supreme Court upholds religious liberty MORE and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTime to hang up on a bad anti-robocall law Supreme Court rules military rape cases have no statute of limitations Supreme Court allows Muslim men to sue FBI agents over no-fly list MORE, found that Texas did not have the legal right to litigate over how other states conduct their elections.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” the ruling states. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time's 2020 'Person of the Year' US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE and his Republican allies have waged a litany of lawsuits claiming that widespread voter fraud and irregularities cost the president the election, though virtually all have been dismissed over lack of evidence or standing.

The Electoral College will meet on Monday to certify the election results and affirm Biden’s victory.