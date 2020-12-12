Palin campaigns in Georgia for Loeffler, Perdue

Former Republican Vice-Presidential nominee and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Friday campaigned for Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue David Perdue Georgia House speaker calls for secretary of state to be chosen by general assembly, not voters Nearly 90 percent of Black women voters in Georgia say they're likely to vote in runoffs: survey 'Elf' cast reunites to fundraise for Democrats in Georgia Senate runoffs MORE and Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler Georgia House speaker calls for secretary of state to be chosen by general assembly, not voters Nearly 90 percent of Black women voters in Georgia say they're likely to vote in runoffs: survey 'Elf' cast reunites to fundraise for Democrats in Georgia Senate runoffs MORE ahead of their runoff elections next month, telling supporters to “crush” the vote.

“Georgia, we need you to not just show up Jan. 5, not just to win, but to crush it,” Palin told a crowd of supporters in Marietta.

"We need you to crush it and to send that message, the loudest message that we can,” she continued. “That no, we will not implement at all socialism in America. We will not watch that erosion of our inalienable rights.”

Palin’s appearance marked the first event of the “Save America Tour” organized by conservative group Club for Growth to rally support for the GOP senators in their early January contests against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

The runoff elections will determine which party controls the Senate. While Republicans currently have a 50-48 majority going into the next term, a Democratic win for both seats would bring a majority, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe damaging effects of shifting from equal opportunity to 'equal outcomes' Asian lawmakers: 'Unacceptable' if Biden doesn't name AAPI Cabinet 'secretary' German magazine Der Spiegel names Trump 'Loser of the Year' MORE casting a tiebreaking vote.

“The eyes of America, the eyes of the world, are on Georgia,” Palin said Friday.

WATCH: Former Alaska Gov. and Vice Presidential Nominee @SarahPalinUSA addresses Cobb County Republicans and urges them to vote for @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler in January. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol pic.twitter.com/nMzyQlTlhN — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) December 11, 2020

The event also featured Republican Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesOn The Money: COVID-19 relief picks up steam as McConnell, Pelosi hold talks | Slowing job growth raises fears of double-dip recession | Biden officially announces Brian Deese as top economic adviser Government used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 GOP blocks effort to make payroll tax deferral optional for federal workers MORE (Mont.) and Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel Jordan20 more Republicans, including McCarthy, endorse Texas challenge to Biden victory MSNBC's Brian Williams criticizes GOP lawmakers backing Texas: These are 'grown-ass men and women' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - COVID-19 vaccine moves ahead. Congress? Not so much MORE (Ohio). The tour is expected to make 35 stops in 22 Georgia counties over the next 10 days.

The event in Marietta was the first of two on Friday, with appearances by Palin, Daines and Jordan also scheduled for Saturday. According to the group’s website, the tour will include several other top Republican figures, including Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeGOP senator blocks Smithsonian Latino, women's history museums The Hill's Top Lobbyists 2020 Government used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 MORE (Utah) and Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.)

Greene, who has been tied to support for election conspiracy theories and those advanced by QAnon, spoke before Palin at Friday’s event, telling the crowd, “We all know for a fact that Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team says it's 'no surprise' Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Giuliani says Trump team 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat Cuomo under consideration to become Biden's attorney general: reports MORE did not win Georgia. We know that Georgia re-elected Donald J. Trump."

President Trump Donald TrumpBiden team says it's 'no surprise' Supreme Court rejected Texas lawsuit Trump praises FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine: 'One of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history' Giuliani says Trump team 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat MORE and his allies have sought to challenge the election results in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempArizona Senate Republicans to hold hearing on elections Georgia House speaker calls for secretary of state to be chosen by general assembly, not voters The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Congress moves to avert shutdown as virus talks stall again MORE (R) recertified for President-elect Joe Biden this week following a Trump-requested recount.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election results in Georgia and other battleground states that he lost to Biden were marred by widespread voter fraud and systemic irregularities, which several courts have since disputed.

The president has also sought to pressure Kemp to call a special session of the Georgia state legislature to overturn Biden’s win.