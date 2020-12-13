Majority in Fox News poll says Trump disputing results is weakening democracy

A majority of voters said in a Fox News poll released this week that they believe President Trump Donald TrumpOne person shot in Washington state during violent election protest Pro-Trump protestors, counter-protesters and police clash in DC after day of election demonstrations COVID-19 infections spread rapidly as officials race to distribute vaccine MORE is weakening American democracy as he and his legal team press forward with lawsuits challenging the election results.

In the new poll, which surveyed 1,007 registered voters nationwide between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, 56 percent of respondents said they think Trump is weakening American democracy by contesting the results in multiple states.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said the opposite — that they believe the president is strengthening American democracy by challenging the election results. Eight percent answered they didn’t know when asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Fox News, answers to the question fell partly along party lines, with 66 percent of respondents who identified as Republicans saying the president was helping strengthen American democracy by contesting the results.

Eighty-four percent of respondents who identified as Democrats said they think the president is hurting American democracy with his actions, in addition to 56 percent of respondents who identified as independents.

When asked in the poll if they wanted to see the president mount another bid for the nation’s highest office in 2024, 57 percent of respondents answered no, while 37 percent said yes. Six percent of those polled said they didn’t know.

Trump found the most support for 2024 run among those who said they were Republicans, with 71 percent of respondents within the voting bloc saying they would like to see him run again in four years.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents in the poll who identified as Democrats said they would not want to see the president run in 2024, as well as 60 percent of those who said they were independents.

Respondents were also asked in the poll whether they think the election was stolen from the president as he continues to repeat unsubstantiated allegations about voter fraud and claims the race was rigged.

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of respondents, 58 percent, said they don’t think the election was stolen from Trump, compared with 36 percent of respondents who said they do.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents identifying as Republicans said they believe the election was stolen from Trump, while 89 percent of those who said they were Democrats said they did not. Sixty-five percent of independents also said they didn’t believe the race was stolen from Trump.

The Fox News poll was conducted under the direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research. The poll has a sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.