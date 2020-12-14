Florida GOP Senate leader tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Electoral College meeting

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (R) informed Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDeSantis defends incident involving former health employee: 'It was not a raid' Social media is mightier than Gov. DeSantis's guns Man charged for spitting, coughing after refusing to wear mask at Florida Best Buy MORE (R) that he will not attend Monday's presidential Electoral College vote in Tallahassee, Fla., after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Simpson wrote in a letter to DeSantis he was "honored" to have been selected as an elector, and that he was looking forward to casting his vote for President Trump Donald TrumpTrump decries Cleveland baseball team's reported name change: 'Cancel culture at work' Trump says White House staffers shouldn't be among first to get coronavirus vaccine Michigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to 'credible threats of violence' MORE and Vice President Pence, who won the state in last month's presidential election.

The state Senate president did not publicly note how he was feeling or whether he was symptomatic.

Simpson is one of the Sunshine State's presidential electors. It is not known yet who will serve in his place when the electors gather in the state's Senate chambers on Monday afternoon.

The development comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida ahead of the holiday season. The state reported 8,958 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,125,931.

Additionally, a White House coronavirus task force report first obtained by the Center for Public Integrity urged the state to implement stricter coronavirus measures. The task force recommended requiring that masks be worn in public spaces at all times, limiting gatherings outside of immediate households and closing or reducing capacity in public indoor spaces.